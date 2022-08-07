HT vs MU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 1

Hubli Tigers (HT) will take on Mangalore United (MU) in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Sunday.

The inaugural tournament will feature prominent players from the state of Karnataka. Six teams will be playing this tournament. Former player Stuart Binny is the coach of Mangalore, and they have players like Abhinav Manohar and Ravikumar Samarth.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Mithun will captain Hubli Tigers, while Luvnith Sisodia and Liyan Khan are some of their prominent players.

HT vs MU Probable Playing XIs

HT

Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Liyan Khan, Shishir Bhavane, Sagar Gowtham, Gneshwar Naveen, Rohan Naveen, Tushar Singh, V Koushik, Abhimanyu Mithun (c), Zahoor Farooqui, Sharan Gowda.

MU

Raghuveer Pavalur (wk), Ravikumar Samarth (c), Abhinav Manohar, Nikin Jose, Chinmay N Ammanagi, Amir Verma, Aditya Somanna, Aneeshwar Gautam, HS Sharath, Vyshak Vijaykumar, M Venkatesh.

Match Details

Match: HT vs MU, Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 1.

Date and Time: August 7, 2022; 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore.

Pitch Report

The pitch is conducive to batters, and high scores are common. Pacers could struggle to find movement with the ball. The average first innings score here is 170.

Today’s HT vs MU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Luvnith Sisodia is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role in your Dream11 fantasy team. He'll look to get off to a great start here.

Batters

Abhinav Manohar had an impressive IPL campaign with Gujarat Titans this year. The 27-year-old has scored 270 runs in 12 T20 games at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 147.54.

Ravikumar Samarth, meanwhile, was in majestic form during the recently concluded Ranji Trophy edition for Karnataka. In four games, he scored 316 runs at an average of 45.14.

All-rounders

Gneshwar Naveen will hope to play a key role here. He has registered two half-centuries and has also collected six wickets in his last five T20 games.

Bowlers

Abhimanyu Mithun has plenty of experience and will hope to come good here. He has scalped 69 wickets in 74 T20 games at an average of 28.72 and has an economy rate of 8.42.

Five best players to pick in HT vs MU Dream11 prediction team

Abhinav Manohar (MU)

Gneshwar Naveen (HT)

Abhimanyu Mithun (HT)

Luvnith Sisodia (HT)

Ravikumar Samarth (MU).

Key stats for HT vs MU Dream11 prediction team

Abhinav Manohar: 270 runs in T20 cricket

Abhimanyu Mithun: 69 wickets in T20 cricket

Liyan Khan: 150 runs in T20 cricket

HS Sharath: 7 wickets in T20 cricket.

HT vs MU Dream11 Prediction

HT vs MU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Luvnith Sisodia, Abhinav Manohar, Liyan Khan, Ravikumar Samarth, Aditya Somanna, Amit Verma, Aneeshwar Gautam, Gneshwar Naveem, Abhimanyu Mithun, HS Sharath, V Koushik.

Captain: Abhinav Manohar. Vice-Captain: Amit Verma.

HT vs MU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Luvnith Sisodia, Sagar Solanki, Abhinav Manohar, Liyan Khan, Ravikumar Samarth, Amit Verma, Aneeshwar Gautam, Gneshwar Naveem, Abhimanyu Mithun, HS Sharath, V Koushik, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Captain: Ravikumar Samarth. Vice-Captain: Abhimanyu Mithun.

