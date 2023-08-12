HT vs MW Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 match – August 13, 2023

The second game of the Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament will get underway between Hubli Tigers and Mysore Warriors at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game will officially kick off at 5:30 PM IST on Sunday, August 13.

Hubli Tigers finished fourth in the points table last year with five wins in 10 games. They would be looking to better that record and start their journey this season on a positive note. Mysore Warriors, on the other hand, finished third in the points table last year with five wins in 10 games as well.

As the countdown for this epic clash gets underway, let us review the top three players you should choose as a captain or a vice-captain in your HT vs MW Dream11 match.

# 3 Manish Pandey (HT) - 9 credits

New Zealand v India - T20: Game 4

Manish Pandey, the first centurion in the Indian Premier League, is loaded with some extraordinary batting talent. He has over 6500 runs and averages 31.82 with the bat. Besides, the 33-year-old's strike rate is also at a commendable high of just around 130 with 3 centuries and 29 half-century scores to his name.

Considering the depth in his batting, Pandey should be your go-to man to feature as a captain or vice-captain in your HT vs MW Dream11 match.

# 2 Karun Nair (MW) - 9 credits

Karun Nair has represented India in Test and ODI cricket and will be remembered for his triple ton against England in 2016. In addition, Karun has played a great deal of competitive cricket at the domestic level. He has nearly 3000 runs in this format and averages 25.11. Besides, his strike rate is at an impressive high score of 131 and has smashed two swashbuckling centuries.

Karun has the ability to play the match-defining innings and should most certainly be a part of your HT vs MW Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

# 1 Jagadeesha Suchith (MW) - 9 credits

Jagadeesha Suchith is a very crafty left-arm spinner who can bat well down the order. He has picked up 70 wickets in this format and averages 27.55 with the ball. He is also tidy with the ball and has a very impressive economy rate of just 7.2 RPO. In addition, he can use the long handle quite well and has a strike rate of around 122 with a career-best score of 34*

Considering the all-around skills that he possesses, Jagadeesha should feature in your HT vs MW Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's HT vs MW Dream11 Contest? Jagadeesha Suchith Karun Nair 0 votes