HT vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Eliminator 1

The Helsinki Titans (HT) will lock horns with Star CC (STA) in the first Eliminator of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday.

The Helsinki Titans have won just one out of their five ECL matches and are currently fifth in the Group A points table. They lost their last match against the Austrian Cricket Tigers by 10 wickets. Star CC, on the other hand, have lost all five of their ECL matches and are at the bottom of the Group A standings. They lost their last match against Svanholm by seven wickets.

HT vs STA Probable Playing 11 Today

HT XI

Aniketh Pusthay (C), Faheem Nellancheri, Zahidullah Kamal (WK), Ghulam Abbas Butt, Ahad Qureshi, Zaki Kamal, Khalid Mangal, Wahid Qureshi, Akhil Arjunan, Adnan Syed, Jagmeet Singh.

STA XI

Vijaykumar Desai (C), Shiv Karan Gill, Advyth Manepalli (WK), Roshan Vishwanath, Jatin Madan, Farhad Chinigar, Harpal Singh, Rutvij Thumar, Ranjith Maniarasan, Shiva Balasubramanian, Ansh Trivedi.

Match Details

HT vs STA, Eliminator 1, ECL T10

Date and Time: 10th February 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Cartama Oval has favored the batters in the last couple of matches, the pacers have also managed to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five matches at the venue being 107 runs.

Today’s HT vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zahidullah Kamal: Kamal has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 78 runs at a strike rate of 205.26. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Ghulam Abbas Butt: Butt is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Thursday. He has amassed 142 runs at a strike rate of 232-plus in five matches.

Shiv Karan Gill: Gill has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Star CC, scoring 118 runs at a strike rate of 140.47. He has also picked up a wicket in five matches.

All-rounders

Ahad Qureshi: Qureshi has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the ECL. He has picked up six wickets while also scoring 74 runs at a strike rate of 205.55 in four matches.

Jatin Madan: Madan has scored 118 runs at a strike rate of 157-plus and also picked up four wickets in five matches.

Bowlers

Shiva Balasubramanian: Balasubramanian has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, picking up five wickets. He is currently Star CC's leading wicket-taker in the ECL T10.

Jagmeet Singh: Singh has picked up two wickets in five matches. He is a quality bowler who can prove to be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in HT vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Ahad Qureshi (HT) - 325 points

Jatin Madan (STA) - 306 points

Ghulam Abbas Butt (HT) - 259 points

Shiv Karan Gill (STA) - 225 points

Zahidullah Kamal (HT) - 195 points

Important Stats for HT vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Ahad Qureshi: 74 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 205.55 and ER - 9.62

Jatin Madan: 118 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 157.33 and ER - 10.84

Ghulam Abbas Butt: 142 runs in 5 matches; SR - 232.78

Shiv Karan Gill: 118 runs and 1 wicket in 5 matches; SR - 140.47 and ER - 10.80

Zahidullah Kamal: 78 runs in 5 matches; SR - 205.26

HT vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

HT vs STA Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zahidullah Kamal, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Khalid Mangal, Roshan Vishwanath, Shiv Karan Gill, Ahad Qureshi, Jatin Madan, Adnan Syed, Wahid Qureshi, Rutvij Thumar, Shiva Balasubramanian.

Captain: Ahad Qureshi. Vice-captain: Jatin Madan.

HT vs STA Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zahidullah Kamal, Advyth Manepalli, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Roshan Vishwanath, Shiv Karan Gill, Akhil Arjunan, Ahad Qureshi, Jatin Madan, Wahid Qureshi, Jagmeet Singh, Shiva Balasubramanian.

Captain: Jatin Madan. Vice-captain: Ahad Qureshi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar