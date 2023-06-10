HUD vs JCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden, Match 29

The 29th match of the ECS Sweden will see Huddinge (HUD) square off against the Jinnah CC (JCC) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Saturday, June 10. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the HUD vs JCC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Huddinge have played five matches so far, managing to win three of them. They are currently at number two in the points table and will look to maintain their position with a win in this match.

Jinnah CC are also having a good time in the tournament. They have won three of their four matches and are placed currently at number four in the points table. While they will be happy with the start to their campaign, Jinnah CC will try and win this match and solidify their position at the top of the table.

HUD vs JCC Match Details

The 29th game of the ECS Sweden will be played on June 10 at Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The match will commence at 6.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: HUD vs JCC, Match 29, ECS Sweden

Date and Time: June 10, 2023, Saturday; 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm.

HUD vs JCC Probable Playing XIs

HUD Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

HUD Probable Playing XI

I Zuwak, R Khan, O Zazai, H Zuwak, Y Khan, S Rahmani, N Iqbal, S Ahmad, Y Alikhail, T Zuwak, and M Zafar.

JCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

JCC Probable Playing XI

K Zia, I Din, W Hassan, F Chaudhary, S Ali Khan, T Hussain, M Zia, B Muhammad-II, T Hussain, S Sadaqat, and J Nasir Awan.

HUD vs JCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

I Zuwak

I Zuwak has been in good batting form in the tournament and has also been good behind the stumps. Zuwak looks like the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

F Chaudhary

F Chaudhary has done a decent job with the bat in the tournament. He has been pretty consistent and will be a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

All-rounder

S Ali Khan

S Ali Khan has been at his best with both the bat and the ball. He can ensure points in both innings of the match and that makes him a great utility pick for the match.

Bowlers

T Hussain

T Hussain has been at his best throughout the tournament. He is picking up wickets at crucial stages and that makes him a great choice from the bowlers' section.

HUD vs JCC match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ali Khan

S Ali Khan has been in great form with both the bat and the ball. Ali Khan can contribute with both the bat and the ball pretty effectively and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

S Rahmani

S Rahmani has been doing a decent job with both the bat and the ball. He has been picking up wickets on a regular basis and is also scoring consistent runs. Rahmani will be a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for HUD vs JCC, Match 29

F Chaudhary

S Ali Khan

S Rahmani

T Hussain

I Zuwak

HUD vs JCC Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for the bowlers, especially in the initial stages of the game. However, as the game goes by, the batters will be able to play through the line without much trouble. So, more players from the team that bats second seem to be a wise choice for the match.

HUD vs JCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 29, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: I Zuwak

Batters: F Chaudhary, Y Khan

All-rounders: T Hussain, S Ali Khan, S Ahmad, S Rahmani, T Zuwak, N Iqbal

Bowlers: T Hussain, S Sadaqat

