HUD vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden T10, 1st Semi Final

The first Semifinal of the ECS Sweden T10 will see Huddinge squaring off against Marsta (HUD vs MAR) on Friday, June 16. The Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm will host this important contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HUD vs MAR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Huddinge have won eight of their last 10 matches and are in excellent form. Given how well they've played so far, they will be disappointed if they fail to make the final of the ECS Sweden T10 2023.

Marsta, on the other hand, have won seven of their last 10 matches in this tournament. They have also excelled and have just one win fewer than their semifinal opponents.

Marsta will give it their all to win the match and will know that anything can happen in a one-off knockout fixture that's taking place in their home ground. However, Huddinge will be backed to win what should be an entertaining encounter.

HUD vs MAR Match Details

The first Semifinal of the ECS Sweden T10 will be played on June 16 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Huddinge vs Marsta, First Semi Final, ECS Sweden T10 2023.

Date and Time: June 16, 2023, Friday; 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsta Cricket Club has assisted the bowlers in recent games. However, batters who are tactically gifted and naturally talented will be able to score on this surface. Both teams will likely prefer to bat second on this wicket.

The last match played at this venue was between Hammarby and Kristianstad CC, where a total of 291 runs were scored for the loss of seven combined wickets.

HUD vs MAR Form Guide

Huddinge - Won eight of their last 10 matches.

Marsta - Won seven of their last 10 matches.

HUD vs MAR Probable Playing XI

HUD Playing XI

No injury updates for Huddinge ahead of this crucial knockout fixture.

Imal Zuwak (c & wk), Tariq Zuwak, Omran Zazai, Samiullah Ramani, Farhad Momand, Saeed Ahmed, Nasir Iqbal, Muhammad Zafar, Rashid Khan, Yaseen Khan, Hameed Zuwak.

MAR Playing XI

No injury updates for Marsta heading into this all-important ECS Sweden T10 encounter.

Waqas Haider, Share Ali, Hamid Sulehri (c), Shahid Mustafa, Arif Hossain, Humayun Jyoti (wk), Piyal Rehman, Fahad Waqas, Muhammad Rehman, Nazmul Hashan, Zairi Baig.

HUD vs MAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Jyoti

H Jyoti is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your HUD vs MAR Dream11 fantasy team as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. Jyoti has been in superb form in this year's tournament and is expected to play well in the semifinal as well.

I Zuwak is another good option for you to consider adding to your fantasy outfit.

Batters

S Ali

S Ali and O Zazai are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 fantasy team for this ECS Sweden T10 encounter. Both have been in good form of late and can be banked upon to score runs aplenty on Friday.

T Zuwak has played exceptionally well as well, so he could also prove to be a solid pick for your fantasy side.

All-rounders

S Ahmad

H Sulehri and S Ahmad are the best all-rounder picks for your HUD vs MAR Dream11 fantasy team. Both Sulehri and Ahmad are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs, thus maximizing their chances of racking up points.

S Rahmani is another good option for you to consider adding to your fantasy outfit for this semifinal match.

Bowlers

F Momand

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team for this ECS Sweden T10 contest are N Hashan and F Momand. Both Hashan and Momand have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs, which will increase their chances of picking up wickets.

Y Khan could also prove to be a neat addition to your fantasy outfit.

HUD vs MAR match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ahmad

S Ahmad is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for your HUD vs MAR Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy. Ahmad has been excellent for his team in this tournament and is expected to play a crucial role in this match as well.

He has racked up a superb 729 points in his last 10 matches.

S Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Ali the captain of your HUD vs MAR grand league teams. This is because he will bat in the top order and is also expected to bowl crucial overs for his team.

Ali has gained 711 fantasy points in his last 10 matches, proving his value to both his team and Dream11 players.

5 Must-Picks for HUD vs MAR, 1st Semi Final

S Ali

T Zuwak

S Ahmad

H Sulehri

F Momand

Huddinge vs Marsta Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain of your HUD vs MAR Dream11 fantasy team is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Huddinge vs Marsta Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Huddinge vs Marsta Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1 - Head to Head League

Wicket-keeper: I Zuwak.

Batters: O Zazai, S Ali, T Zuwak, W Haider.

All-rounders: S Ahmad, H Sulehri, S Rahmani, A Hossain, N Iqbal.

Bowlers: F Momand.

Huddinge vs Marsta Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Huddinge vs Marsta Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 - Grand League

Wicket-keeper: I Zuwak.

Batters: O Zazai, S Ali, T Zuwak, M Rehman.

All-rounders: S Ahmad, H Sulehri, S Rahmani, A Hossain.

Bowlers: F Momand, N Hashan.

Poll : 0 votes