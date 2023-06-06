HUD vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden T10, Match 10

The 10th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will see Huddinge (HUD) squaring off against Marsta (MAR) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Tuesday, June 6.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HUD vs MAR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Huddinge will be playing their second match of the tournament. Marsta, too, will be playing their second match of the tournament. Marsta will give it their all to win the match, but Huddinge is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HUD vs MAR Match Details

The 10th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will be played on June 6 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HUD vs MAR, Match 10

Date and Time: June 6, 2023, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Jinnah CC and Sikif, where a total of 191 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

HUD vs MAR Form Guide

HUD - Have not played a match yet

MAR - Have not played a match yet

HUD vs MAR Probable Playing XI

HUD Playing XI

No injury updates

I Zuwak (wk), S Zafar, O Zazai, H Zuwak, S Rahmani, S Ahmad, N Ahmed, I Ali, H Ahmadzai, F Momand, A Zuwak

MAR Playing XI

No injury updates

H Jyoti (wk), S Mustafa, M Rehman, S Ali, S Ullah, W Haider, H Sulehri, S Khan, A Raza, I Ali, A Atta

HUD vs MAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Jyoti

H Jyoti is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. I Zuwak is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Mustafa

S Mustafa and O Zazai are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Zafar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Haider

W Haider and N Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Ullah is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

F Momand

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Ahmadzai and F Momand. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HUD vs MAR match captain and vice-captain choices

W Haider

W Haider will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

S Mustafa

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Mustafa the captain as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for HUD vs MAR, Match 10

W Haider

S Mustafa

S Zafar

O Zazai

N Ahmed

Huddinge vs Marsta Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Huddinge vs Marsta Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Jyoti, I Zuwak

Batters: O Zazai, S Ali, S Zafar, S Mustafa

All-rounders: W Haider, N Ahmed, S Ullah

Bowlers: H Ahmadzai, F Momand

Huddinge vs Marsta Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Zuwak

Batters: O Zazai, S Zafar, S Mustafa

All-rounders: W Haider, N Ahmed, S Ullah, S Rahmani

Bowlers: H Ahmadzai, F Momand, I Ali

