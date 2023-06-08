HUD vs SIK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden T10, Match 16

The 16th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will see Huddinge (HUD) squaring off against Sikif (SIK) at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm on Thursday, June 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HUD vs SIK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Huddinge have won one of their last two matches. Sikif, on the other hand, have won two victories in three appearances.

Huddinge will give it their all to win the match, but Sikif are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HUD vs SIK Match Details

The 16th match of the ECS Sweden T10 will be played on June 8 at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HUD vs SIK, Match 16

Date and Time: 8th June 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Stockholm Tigers and Sikif, where a total of 266 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

HUD vs SIK Form Guide

HUD - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

SIK - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

HUD vs SIK Probable Playing XI

HUD Playing XI

No injury updates

I.Zuwak (wk), R.Khan, O.Zazai, S.Zafar, N.Ullah, T.Zuwak, S.Ahmad, S.Rahmani, Ni.Iqbal, F.Momand-II, W.Jalali

SIK Playing XI

No injury updates

S.Imtiaz (wk), M.Hussain, S.Asad, S.Gul, Z.Rashid, A.Nazir, N.Anjum, V.Gujarpatil, A.Panghal, U.Rafique, B.Ahmad

HUD vs SIK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Imtiaz

S Imtiaz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. I Zuwak is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Gupta

R Selvaraj and A Gupta are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Asad played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

T Zuwak

T Zuwak and S Ahmad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Rahmani is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Panghal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Momand and A Panghal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. W Jalali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HUD vs SIK match captain and vice-captain choices

T Zuwak

T Zuwak will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 206 points in the last two matches.

S Ahmad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Ahmad as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 177 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for HUD vs SIK, Match 16

S Ahmad

S Rahmani

T Zuwak

S Imtiaz

Z Rashid

Huddinge vs Sikif Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 5 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Huddinge vs Sikif Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Imtiaz

Batters: A Gupta

All-rounders: N Anjum, S Rahmani, S Ahmad (vc), T Zuwak (c), Z Rashid, N Iqbal, Y Ikram

Bowlers: F Momand, A Panghal

Huddinge vs Sikif Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Imtiaz

Batters: A Gupta

All-rounders: N Anjum, S Rahmani (vc), S Ahmad, T Zuwak (c), Z Rashid, N Iqbal, Y Ikram, A Nazir

Bowlers: A Panghal

