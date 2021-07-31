HUD vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Final 

Huddinge will take on Alby Zalmi CF in the final of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Stockholm 2021 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Sunday.

Both Huddinge and Alby Zalmi CF were inconsistent in the group stage of the competition, winning four and three games, respectively. However, both teams recovered to produce convincing wins in the quarter-finals before eking out close victories in the semis as they eye their maiden ECS title.

HUD vs ALZ Probable Playing XIs

Huddinge

Abdul Rashid Khan (c & wk), Tariq Zuwak, Nasir Iqbal, Farhad Momand, Saeed Ahmed, Sami Rahmani, Wakil Jalali, Hijrat Khan, Akmal Zuwak, Rohollah Ahmadzai, Hameed Abdul.

Alby Zalmi CF

Rahel Khan (c), Shahed Ali, Azam Khalil, Zia Alozai, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Tas Qureshi, Taj Hussain, Aman Zahid, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ismaeel Zia (wk), Sami Khalil.

Match Details

Match: Huddinge vs Alby Zalmi CF.

Date: July 31st 2021, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

Pitch Report

The track at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm has been an excellent one to bat on; the batters have enjoyed the conditions. However, the bowlers have found something in it for them as well. The average score batting first has been around 95 runs, with teams batting first winning most of the games.

Today’s HUD vs ALZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdul Rashid Khan – The HUD captain has got 104 runs while striking at 144.44 and is a consistent boundary-hitter.

Batsmen

Shahed Ali – Ali could be a utility option. He has contributed with 47 runs and has also taken two wickets.

Tariq Zuwak – Zuwak is another player who can chip in with both bat and ball. He has made 88 runs and has bagged five wickets as well.

All-rounders

Rahel Khan – The leg-spinning all-rounder has had a massive impact with both bat and ball. He has scored 147 runs and taken 11 wickets.

Nasir Iqbal – Iqbal is leading the run charts for HUD at the tournament, and has amassed 132 runs at a strike-rate of 160.97. He has also taken five wickets in the competition.

Bowlers

Zia Alozai – Alozai has chipped in well with both bat and ball. He has scored 72 runs and taken five wickets.

Sami Rahmani – The Afghanistan-born pacer has picked up eight wickets in the ECS T10 tournament so far and has also scored 92 runs.

Five best players to pick in HUD vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction Team:

Rahel Khan (ALZ): 752 points.

Azam Khalil (ALZ): 581 points.

Sami Rahmani (HUD): 501 points.

Saeed Ahmad (HUD): 391 points.

Zia Alozai (ALZ): 349 points.

Key stats for HUD vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction Team

Sami Rahmani: 92 runs & 8 wickets; SR – 187.75 & ER – 7.58.

Nasir Iqbal: 132 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 160.97 & ER – 10.81.

Rahel Khan: 147 runs & 11 wickets; SR – 183.75 & ER – 7.74

Azam Khalil: 160 runs & 10 wickets; SR – 156.86 & ER – 8.55.

HUD vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team 1 ECS T10 Stockholm 2021 Final

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ismaeel Zia, Abdul Rashid Khan, Shahed Ali, Farhad Momand, Tariq Zuwak, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Nasir Iqbal, Zia Alozai, Sami Rahmani, Rohollah Ahmadzai.

Captain: Rahel Khan. Vice-captain: Sami Rahmani.

Dream11 Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Rashid Khan, Shahed Ali, Wakil Jalali, Tariq Zuwak, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Saeed Ahmad, Tas Qureshi, Zia Alozai, Sami Rahmani, Hijrat Khan.

Captain: Rahel Khan. Vice-captain: Azam Khalil.

Edited by Bhargav