HUN vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Hungary will lock horn against Austria in the 17th match of the Group B Dream11 ECC-T10 on 23rd September at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Hungary, winning three of their six games, are presently third in the ECC points table. They will be aiming to grab their fourth win and climb up the rankings.

Meanwhile, Austria have been performing magnificently well in the contest, winning four of their six games. They stand in second spot and will be looking to reach the top with a victory.

HUN vs AUT Probable Playing 11 Today

Hungary

Zeeshan Kukikhel, Marc Ahuja (C), Zahir Safi, Harsh Mandhyan, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (WK), Asanka Weligamage, Abhishek Kheterpal, Khaibar Deldar, Ali Yalmaz, Salman Khan and Sandeep Mohandas

Austria

Zeeshan Goraya, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (C), Abrar Bilal (WK), Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Noor Khan, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal

Match Details

HUN vs AUT, European Cricket Series - ECC T10

Date and Time: 23rd September 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The surface at Cartama Oval is expected to be a good one for batting. The bowlers may not have a lot to cheer for. In the previous five games, the first batting team has won four matches. And hence, it is expected that the team that wins the toss will want to bat first.

Today’s HUN vs AUT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abrar Bilal: Austria’s Abrar will be a good option for the keeper. In the previous game against Portugal, he played a brilliant match-winning knock of 40 runs in just 13 balls.

Batsmen

Iqbal Hossain: Iqbal has smashed 177 runs in six matches and will look to maintain his consistency in this match.

Razmal Shigiwal: Razmal has been a reliable batsman for Austria, scoring 179 runs in the league. He'll be a safe choice in the batting department.

All-rounder

Abhishek Kheterpal: Abhishek has made an excellent contribution with the ball in this series and has picked up twelve wickets.

Zeeshan Kukikhel: Zeeshan is a must pick all-rounder in this match. He has performed brilliantly in the tournament, scoring 134 runs and also picking up 7 wickets.

Bowlers

Salman Khan: Salman is a Hungarian bowler who has a total of 8 wickets to his name. He will play a key role in today's game.

Aqib Iqbal: Aqib has been exceptional with the ball. He picked up six wickets in this tournament with an impressive economy rate.

Top 5 best players to pick in HUN vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Kukikhel (HUN)- 443 points

Abhishek Kheterpal (HUN)- 444 points

Salman Khan (HUN)- 314 points

Iqbal Hossain (AUT)- 311 points

Razmal Shigiwal (AUT)- 291 points

Important stats for HUN vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

Abhishek Kheterpal - 6 matches, 12 wickets

Zeeshan Kukikhel - 6 matches, 134 runs & 7 wickets

Salman Khan - 6 matches, 8 wickets

Iqbal Hossain - 6 matches, 177 runs

Razmal Shigiwal - 6 matches, 179 runs

HUN vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Today

HUN vs AUT Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abrar Bilal, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal, Noor Khan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abdullah Akbarjan, Salman Khan-II, Aqib Iqbal, Sandeep Mohandas

Captain: Zeeshan Kukikhel Vice-Captain: Razmal Shigiwal

HUN vs AUT Dream11 Team - 2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abrar Bilal, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal, Safi Zahir, Abhishek Kheterpal, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Harsh Mandhyan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Salman Khan-II, Aqib Iqbal, Sahel Zadran

Captain: Abhishek Kheterpal Vice-Captain: Iqbal Hossain

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava