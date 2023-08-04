HUN vs CRO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Budapest Cup T20 match – August 5, 2023

On 5th August, the GB Oval in Szodliget will host the first T20I match of the Budapest Cup T20 2023, where Hungary (HUN) will face off against Croatia (CRO). The match is scheduled to commence at 05:30 PM IST.

Hungary are coming into this game after a 3-0 loss in the T20I series against the Czech Republic. On the other hand, Croatia played their last T20I in the Quadrangular T20 Series 2023, where they finished fourth with three losses.

On that note, here are the three players you can select as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming HUN vs CRO Dream11 match.

#3 Abhishek Kheterpal (HUN) - 7.0 credits

Abhishek Kheterpal has been in fine form in the T20Is recently. He has scored 76 runs in the recent three matches against the Czech Republic, averaging 38 and also chipping in with 3 wickets.

Overall, Abhishek has maintained a decent average of 27.10 in the T20Is. He bowled his career-best spell of 3/19 in the previous series and will look to replicate it in the upcoming HUN vs CRO Dream11 match.

#2 Sheikh Rasik Bin Hamid (HUN) - 7.5 credits

Sheikh Rasik, a talented batting all-rounder from Hungary, has been in outstanding form. While he is yet to debut in T20I matches, he has showcased his skills in the T10 format.

Across 33 T10 games, he has scored a massive total of 1,005 runs, with an average of 38.65 and a strike rate exceeding 200. Additionally, in 2023, Rasik has played 15 matches, amassing 460 runs and also making significant contributions with the ball by taking 15 wickets.

#1 Zeeshan Kukikhel (HUN) - 8.0 credits

Zeeshan Kukikhel is the best choice for the captain of your HUN vs CRO Dream11 team. He has been in good form in the T20Is this year, having taken five wickets in three matches. However, he has not yet performed much with the bat scoring just 19 runs.

Overall, Zeeshan averages 36.92 for 517 runs and has taken 18 wickets in 14 matches. Owing to his overall records, he will definitely be a top pick for the upcoming game.

