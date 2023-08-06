HUN vs CRO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Budapest Cup 2023 Matches 2 & 3

Hungary will take on Croatia in back-to-back matches of the Budapest Cup 2023 at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Sunday, August 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HUN vs CRO Dream11 prediction.

In the first game of the series, Hungary outplayed Croatia big time. Hungary batted first and smashed 209/8 in their 20 overs. They then bowled Croatia out for a mere 64 in 14.4 overs. It was Hungary’s seventh win in T20Is as their win-loss record now stands at 7-12.

On the other hand, Croatia suffered their seventh loss in 10 games in T20I cricket.

HUN vs CRO Match Details, Budapest Cup 2023

The second and third matches of the Budapest Cup 2023 between Hungary and Croatia will be played on August 6 at the GB Oval in Szodliget. The games are set to take place at 1 PM & 5 PM IST, respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section - Match 2 and Match 3.

HUN vs CRO, Budapest Cup 2023, Matches 2 and 3

Date & Time: August 6th 2023, 1 PM & 5 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

HUN vs CRO Pitch Report

The track at the GB Oval in Szodliget has been a good one to bat on, with Hungary racking up 209 runs in the first game of the series. But there could be some movement available for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes.

HUN vs CRO Probable Playing 11 today

Hungary Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Hungary Probable Playing XI: Abhijeet Marc Ahuja, Vinoth Ravindran (c), Sheikh Rasik Bin Hamid, Abhishek Stan Ahuja (wk), Ali Yalmaz, Abbas Ghani, Zahir Safi Mohammed, Abhitesh Prashar, Abishek Kheterpal, Sandeep Mohandas, Bhavani Adapaka.

Croatia Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Croatia Probable Playing XI: Wasal Kamal Bitis, Aman Maheshwari, Naseem Khan, Sohail Ahmad, Pero Bosnjak (wk), Vasu Pulibanti, Vedran Zanko (c), Christopher Osborne, Alen Magdalenic, Ivan Splicevic, Ivan Matic

Today’s HUN vs CRO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vinoth Ravindran (1 match, 36 runs)

Vinoth Ravindran batted excellently in the first game of the Budapest Cup 2023. He scored 36 runs off 23 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes. Ravindran has played four T20Is, scoring 108 runs at a strike rate of 135.

Top Batter Pick

Abhitesh Prashar (1 match, 11 runs, 2 wickets)

Abhitesh Prashar can make effective all-round contributions. Although he scored just 11 runs in the first game, he picked up two wickets for 11 runs from three overs.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wasal Kamal Bitis (1 match, 27 runs, 2 wickets)

Wasal Kamal Bitis was Croatia's best player in the last match. The seam-bowling all-rounder picked up a couple of wickets and scored 27 runs off 10 balls.

Top Bowler Pick

Sandeep Mohandas (1 match, 3 wickets)

Sandeep Mohandas was the leading wicket-taker for Hungary in their last encounter. He picked up three scalps from his four-over spell. Mohandas has taken 20 wickets from 20 T20Is so far.

HUN vs CRO match captain and vice-captain choices

Sheikh Rasik Bin Hamid (1 match, 53 runs, 1 wicket)

Sheikh Rasik Bin Hamid was the top scorer in the first T20I of the series. He smashed 53 runs off 31 balls in a knock laced with three fours and four sixes. He also returned with figures of 1/10 from his two overs.

Abbas Ghani (1 match, 13 runs, 2 wickets)

Abbas Ghani batted nicely in the last game, scoring 13 runs off eight balls while batting at No. 6. He then returned with figures of 2/2 from two overs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HUN vs CRO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sheikh Rasik Bin Hamid 53 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Abbas Ghani 13 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Abhitesh Prashar 11 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Sandeep Mohandas 3 wickets in 1 match Wasal Kamal Bitis 27 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match

HUN vs CRO match expert tips

Hungary were dominant in the first T20I and they have more players in form. Thus, seven of their players have been picked for the HUN vs CRO Dream11 fantasy team. The likes of Abbas Ghani, Sheikh Rasik Bin Hamid, Abhitesh Prashar, Vinoth Ravindran, and Sandeep Mohandas will be the ones to watch out for.

HUN vs CRO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

HUN vs CRO Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Stan Ahuja, Vinoth Ravindran

Batters: Abbas Ghani (vc), Sheikh Rasik Bin Hamid (c), Abhitesh Prashar, Sohail Ahmad

All-rounders: Wasal Kamal Bitis

Bowlers: Naseem Khan, Abishek Kheterpal, Sandeep Mohandas, Christopher Osborne

HUN vs CRO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

HUN vs CRO Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Vinoth Ravindran (vc)

Batters: Abbas Ghani, Sheikh Rasik Bin Hamid, Abhitesh Prashar (c), Sohail Ahmad

All-rounders: Ali Yalmaz, Wasal Kamal Bitis, Vedran Zanko

Bowlers: Abishek Kheterpal, Sandeep Mohandas, Christopher Osborne