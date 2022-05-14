HUN vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Valletta Cup 2022, Match 13

The seventh match of the Valletta Cup 2022 will see Hungary (HUN) lock horns with the Czech Republic (CZR) at the Marsa Sports Club on Saturday.

Hungary have done well in the tournament, winning three out of their four games so far. With the likes of Marc and Stan Ahuja in their ranks, Hungary will fancy their chances of yet another win in the Valletta Cup. However, they face an equally-impressive Czech Republic side who, unfortunately, come into the game on the back of a loss to Romania. With Sabawoon Davizi firing on all cylinders, Czech Republic will fancy their chances of a win in what promises to be an entertaining game.

HUN vs CZR Probable Playing 11 Today

HUN XI

Khaibar Deldar, Marc Ahuja (c), Zahir Safi, Stan Ahuja (wk), Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Sandeep Mohandas, Asanka Weligamage, Ali Farasat, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana and Bhavani Prasad.

CZR XI

Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan (c), Ritik Tomar, Sazib Bhuiyan, Divyendra Singh (wk), Satyajit Sengupta, Shubhranshu Chaudhary and Smit Patel.

Match Details

HUN vs CZR, Match 13, Valletta Cup 2022

Date and Time: 14th May 2022, 12:00 PM

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games throughout the week, a good batting track is on offer at the Marsa Sports Club. Although the pacers might get some help early on, the dimensions of the ground go against them. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play with some turn available for them. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s HUN vs CZR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abhishek Ahuja Stan: Stan Ahuja has been decent with the bat for Hungary, scoring some valuable runs. However, he has struggled to convert starts into big ones, something he would love to correct. Given his ability, Ahuja is one to watch out for today.

Batter

Sudesh Wickramasekara: Sudesh Wickramasekara has blown hot and cold in the tournament, showing glimpses of his ability with the bat in the middle overs. Known for his big-hitting prowess, Wickramasekara also adds value on the bowling front, making him a must-have in your HUN vs CZR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sabawoon Davizi: Sabawoon Davizi is the leading run-scorer in the competition, having scored a sensational hundred already. Like Wickramasekara, Davizi can chip in with the ball, but it will be his batting that will be key to Czech Republic's fortunes. Given his all-round skills and form, he is another good addition to your HUN vs CZR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sandeep Mohandas: Sandeep Mohandas has been consistent with the ball, picking up key wickets in the middle overs. However, he has been a touch expensive in recent games, erring with his length on a few occasions. Regardless, his experience should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in HUN vs CZR Dream11 prediction team

Harsh Mandhyan (HUN)

Sabawoon Davizi (CZR)

Sudesh Wickramasekara (CZR)

Important stats for HUN vs CZR Dream11 prediction team

Sabawoon Davizi - 218 runs in 3 matches, Average: 218.00

Abhishek Kheterpal - 114 runs in 4 matches, Average: 114.00

Harsh Mandhyan - 6 wickets in 4 matches, Average: 19.83

HUN vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Today (Valletta Cup 2022)

HUN vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Valletta Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ahuja, S Wickramasekara, D Steyn, S Zahir, M Ahuja, S Davizi, H Mandhyan, A Kheterpal, R Tomar, N Ahmed and S Mohandas.

Captain: S Davizi. Vice-captain: H Mandhyan.

HUN vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Valletta Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ahuja, S Wickramasekara, D Steyn, S Zahir, K Deldar, S Davizi, H Mandhyan, A Kheterpal, R Tomar, N Ahmed and S Mohandas.

Captain: S Davizi. Vice-captain: K Deldar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar