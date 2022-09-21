HUN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 13

Hungary (HUN) will take on Denmark (DEN) in the 13th match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday, September 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the HUN vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Hungary will be disappointed with their performances in the competition so far. They have lost all four of their matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group B points table. Denmark, on the other hand, have won only one out of their four matches and are placed just above their upcoming opponents in the standings.

HUN vs DEN Match Details, European Cricket Championship

The 13th match of the ECC International T10 will be played on September 21 at Cartama Oval in Cartama. The match is set to take place at 07:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HUN vs DEN, European Cricket Championship, Group B, Match 13

Date and Time: 21st September, 2022, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

HUN vs DEN Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a batting paradise where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it a little difficult to bat on in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 133 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 133

Average second-innings score: 108

HUN vs DEN Form Guide (Last 4 matches)

Hungary: L-L-L-L

Denmark: L-W-L-L

HUN vs DEN probable playing 11s for today’s match

HUN injury/team news

No major injury updates.

HUN Probable Playing 11

Khaibar Deldar (C), Zeeshan Kukikhel, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (WK), Ximus du Plooy, Zahir Safi, Maaz Bhaiji, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhitesh Prashar, Abhishek Kheterpal, Kalum Akurugoda, Sandeep Mohandas.

DEN injury/team news

No major injury updates.

DEN Probable Playing 11

Taranjit Bharaj (C & WK), Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Saran Aslam, Musa Mahmood, Abdullah Mahmood, Anique Uddin, Raizul Sawmy, Magnus Kristensen, Shakeel Zeb, Lucky Malik, Eshan Karimi.

HUN vs DEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Taranjit Bharaj (4 matches, 76 runs, Strike Rate: 168.88)

Taranjit has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 76 runs at a strike rate of close to 170. He is a quality batter who could also play a big knock in the upcoming match.

Top Batter pick

Saran Aslam (4 matches, 91 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 233.33 and Economy Rate: 11.60)

Aslam has been one of the most consistent performers with both the bat and ball for Denmark this season. He has scored 91 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 233.33 and picked up two wickets as well.

Top All-rounder pick

Shangeev Thanikaithasan (4 matches, 168 runs, Strike Rate: 270.96)

Thanikaithasan is a hard-hitting batter who could score some quick-fire runs for his team on Wednesday. He is currently the leading run-scorer for his side with 168 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 270-plus.

Top Bowler pick

Abhitesh Prashar (4 matches, 48 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 192.00 and Economy Rate: 7.42)

Abhitesh has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 7.42 in four matches. He is someone who can also score some handy runs.

HUN vs DEN match captain and vice-captain choices

Saran Aslam

Aslam could be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team as he can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming fixture.

Zeeshan Kukikhel

Kukikhel has scored 67 runs while scalping two wickets in four matches. He is a quality all-rounder who is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for HUN vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Abhitesh Prashar 48 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches Shangeev Thanikaithasan 168 runs in 4 matches Saran Aslam 91 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches Zeeshan Kukikhel 67 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches Eshan Karimi 5 wickets in 4 matches

HUN vs DEN match expert tips

Eshan Karimi

Eshan Karimi could prove to be a good budget pick for your fantasy team. He has bowled pretty well in the competition, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 9.42.

HUN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Group B-Match 13, Head to Head League

HUN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Group B-Match 13, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Taranjit Bharaj

Batters: Zahir Safi, Lucky Malik, Saran Aslam (c)

All-rounders: Zeeshan Kukikhel (vc), Abhishek Kheterpal, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Ximus du Plooy

Bowlers: Abhitesh Prashar, Shakeel Zeb, Eshan Karimi

HUN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Group B-Match 13, Grand League

HUN vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Group B-Match 13, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Maaz Bhaiji

Batters: Zahir Safi, Khaibar Deldar, Saran Aslam (vc)

All-rounders: Zeeshan Kukikhel (c), Abhishek Kheterpal, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Raizul Sawmy

Bowlers: Harsh Mandhyan, Abhitesh Prashar, Eshan Karimi

