HUN vs FIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Group B

Hungary (HUN) will take on Finland (FIN) in the second game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday (September 19). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the HUN vs FIN Dream11 prediction.
Both teams have had a very poor campaign. Finland have lost all five games, while Hungary have lost four of five. Asanka Weligamage, Harshvardhan Mandhyan and Abhijeet Ahuja are key players for Hungary, while Muhammad Ziaur Rehman and Muhammad Ziaur Rehman are key players for Finland.
HUN vs FIN, Match Details, ECC T10
The second game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 between Hungary and Finland will be played on September 19 at the Cartama Oval Stadium in Spain. The game is set to take place at 05:00 pm IST.
Match: HUN vs FIN, Match 2, European Cricket Championship 2022
Date & Time: September 19, 2022; 05:00 pm IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain
HUN vs FIN Pitch Report
The pitch at the Cartama Oval in Spain seems to be a balanced one. However, bowlers are expected to get more help off the surface than batters, who will need to bide their time to get going.
Last 5 matches at this ground:
Matches Won by Team Batting first: 3
Matches Won by Team Bowling first: 2
Average 1st innings score: 89
Average 2nd innings score: 80
HUN vs FIN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Hungary: L-L-L-W-L
Finland: L-L-L-L-L
HUN vs FIN Probable Playing XIs
Hungary injury/team news
No major injury concerns
Hungary Probable Playing XI
Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhijeet Ahuja (c), Zahir Mohammed, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Asanka Weligamage, Harshvardhan Mandhyan, Ali Farasat, Ali Yalmaz, Sandeep Mohandas, Akramullah Malikzada, Bhavani Adapaka
Finland injury/team news
No major injury concerns
Finland Probable Playing XI
Nathan Collins (c), Muhammad Ziaur Rehman, Aravind Mohan, Matthew Jenkinson, Atif Rasheed, Amjad Sher, Vanraaj Padhaal, Peter Gallagher, Jonathan Scamans (wk), Mahesh Tambe, Raaz Mohammad
HUN vs FIN Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Mark Parker (300 runs in 14 T20I games, S.R: 102.00)
He has amassed 300 runs at an average of 23.10 in 14 games and is a safe bet for your fantasy team.
Top Batter Pick
Mahesh Tambe (72 runs & 15 wickets in 14 T20I games, Average: 7.19)
He's a promising batting all-rounder for his team. He has scored 72 runs and has taken 15 wickets in 14 games.
Top All-rounder Pick
Harsh Mandhyan (213 runs & 21 wickets in 17 T20I games, Average: 13.30 )
Mandhyan is one of Hungary's best all-rounders who has proven his prowess in the format. He has scored 213 runs at an average of 13.30 and has taken 21 wickets in 17 games. That makes him a must-have in your HUN vs FIN Dream11 fantasy team.
Top Bowler Pick
Raaz Muhammmad (Ten wickets in 11 T20I games, Average: 6.10)
Raaz is a genuine wicket-taker from Finland in T20Is, with ten wickets at an average of 18.30 in 11 games. Considering his form and pace, he's a good multiplier choice in your fantasy team.
HUN vs FIN match captain and vice-captain choices
Zeeshan Khan
He's a fabulous all-rounder who is finding success with both bat and ball. He can score runs quickly and also cause problems for batters with his pace and accuracy, making him a captaincy pick for today's game.
Abhishek Kheterpal
Kheterpal is an experienced all-rounder who has been a reliable performer for Hungary. He can provide regular breakthroughs with his fast bowling and also contribute with the bat, making him a good vice-captaincy pick for today's game.
Five must-picks with player stats for HUN vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips
HUN vs FIN match expert tips match 2nd, ECC T10
Vinoth Ravindran is a very talented opener batter, having scored 725 runs at a strike rate of 183.29 and at an average of 34.37 in 25 games. He could be a good pick for your fantasy team.
HUN vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2nd, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Ahuja Stan
Batters: N Collins, M. Tambe, V Ravindran, K Deldar
All-Rounders: Z Rehman, Z Khan, Harsh Mandhyan
Bowlers: R Muhammad, A Weligamage, M Imran II
HUN vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2nd, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Ahuja Stan
Batters: v Ravindran, M. Tambe, V Ravindran, K Deldar
All-Rounders: Z Rehman, Z Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal
Bowlers: B Khan, A Weligamage, M Imran II