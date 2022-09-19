HUN vs FIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Group B

Hungary (HUN) will take on Finland (FIN) in the second game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday (September 19). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the HUN vs FIN Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have had a very poor campaign. Finland have lost all five games, while Hungary have lost four of five. Asanka Weligamage, Harshvardhan Mandhyan and Abhijeet Ahuja are key players for Hungary, while Muhammad Ziaur Rehman and Muhammad Ziaur Rehman are key players for Finland.

HUN vs FIN, Match Details, ECC T10

The second game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 between Hungary and Finland will be played on September 19 at the Cartama Oval Stadium in Spain. The game is set to take place at 05:00 pm IST.

Match: HUN vs FIN, Match 2, European Cricket Championship 2022

Date & Time: September 19, 2022; 05:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming: Fancode

HUN vs FIN Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval in Spain seems to be a balanced one. However, bowlers are expected to get more help off the surface than batters, who will need to bide their time to get going.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Team Batting first: 3

Matches Won by Team Bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 89

Average 2nd innings score: 80

HUN vs FIN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Hungary: L-L-L-W-L

Finland: L-L-L-L-L

HUN vs FIN Probable Playing XIs

Hungary injury/team news

No major injury concerns

Hungary Probable Playing XI

Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhijeet Ahuja (c), Zahir Mohammed, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Asanka Weligamage, Harshvardhan Mandhyan, Ali Farasat, Ali Yalmaz, Sandeep Mohandas, Akramullah Malikzada, Bhavani Adapaka

Finland injury/team news

No major injury concerns

Finland Probable Playing XI

Nathan Collins (c), Muhammad Ziaur Rehman, Aravind Mohan, Matthew Jenkinson, Atif Rasheed, Amjad Sher, Vanraaj Padhaal, Peter Gallagher, Jonathan Scamans (wk), Mahesh Tambe, Raaz Mohammad

HUN vs FIN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mark Parker (300 runs in 14 T20I games, S.R: 102.00)

He has amassed 300 runs at an average of 23.10 in 14 games and is a safe bet for your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Mahesh Tambe (72 runs & 15 wickets in 14 T20I games, Average: 7.19)

He's a promising batting all-rounder for his team. He has scored 72 runs and has taken 15 wickets in 14 games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Harsh Mandhyan (213 runs & 21 wickets in 17 T20I games, Average: 13.30 )

Mandhyan is one of Hungary's best all-rounders who has proven his prowess in the format. He has scored 213 runs at an average of 13.30 and has taken 21 wickets in 17 games. That makes him a must-have in your HUN vs FIN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Raaz Muhammmad (Ten wickets in 11 T20I games, Average: 6.10)

Raaz is a genuine wicket-taker from Finland in T20Is, with ten wickets at an average of 18.30 in 11 games. Considering his form and pace, he's a good multiplier choice in your fantasy team.

HUN vs FIN match captain and vice-captain choices

Zeeshan Khan

He's a fabulous all-rounder who is finding success with both bat and ball. He can score runs quickly and also cause problems for batters with his pace and accuracy, making him a captaincy pick for today's game.

Abhishek Kheterpal

Kheterpal is an experienced all-rounder who has been a reliable performer for Hungary. He can provide regular breakthroughs with his fast bowling and also contribute with the bat, making him a good vice-captaincy pick for today's game.

Five must-picks with player stats for HUN vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats (T20I) Vanraaj Padhaal 181 runs in 18 games Amjad Sher 235 runs & 21 wickets in 19 games Atif Rasheed 105 runs in 4 games Muhammad Ziaur Rehman 66 runs in 6 games Sandeep Mohandas 55 runs & 15 wickets in 16 games

HUN vs FIN match expert tips match 2nd, ECC T10

Vinoth Ravindran is a very talented opener batter, having scored 725 runs at a strike rate of 183.29 and at an average of 34.37 in 25 games. He could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

HUN vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2nd, Head To Head League

HUN vs FIN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Ahuja Stan

Batters: N Collins, M. Tambe, V Ravindran, K Deldar

All-Rounders: Z Rehman, Z Khan, Harsh Mandhyan

Bowlers: R Muhammad, A Weligamage, M Imran II

HUN vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2nd, Grand League

HUN vs FIN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Ahuja Stan

Batters: v Ravindran, M. Tambe, V Ravindran, K Deldar

All-Rounders: Z Rehman, Z Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal

Bowlers: B Khan, A Weligamage, M Imran II

