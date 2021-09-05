HUN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Continental Cup 2021, 3rd Place Play-Off

Hungary will take on Malta in the Third Place Play-Off of the Continental Cup 2021 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Romania on Sunday.

Hungary finished second in Group B having won a match and lost a match. They finished two points behind table-toppers Romania. Meanwhile, Malta also finished in second position in Group A. They also had a win and a loss to their name from two matches.

HUN vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

HUN XI

Marc Ahuja (C), Abhishek Kheterpal, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Sandeep Mohandas, Sanjay Kumar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Khan

MAL XI

Bikram Arora (C), Amar Sharma, Basil George, Haroon Mughal, Bilal Muhammad, Niraj Khanna, Sam Aquilina (wk), Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Waseem Abbas, Zeeshan Khan

Match Details

HUN vs MAL, 3rd Place Play-Off, Continental Cup 2021

Date and Time: 5th September, 2021, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasei Cricket Ground, Romania

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be a batting paradise. High scores won’t be a surprise here and the bowlers need to be at their best to restrict the flow of runs.

Today’s HUN vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Zahir could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for his side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

M Ahuja is a reliable batsman who can play the big shots and look for boundaries.

All-rounders

Z Khan has been exceptional lately and should be considered among the captaincy choices of HUN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 106 runs and picked up three wickets in two games.

M Bilal was absolutely sensational against Bulgaria. He picked up a four-wicket-haul to completely dismantle the opposition batsmen.

Bowlers

W Abbas has been magnificent with the ball in hand. In just two matches, he has scalped seven wickets!

Top 5 best players to pick in HUN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Z Khan (HUN) – 269 points

W Abbas (MAL) – 237 points

M Bilal (MAL) – 199 points

VP Thamotharam (MAL) – 166 points

H Mandhyan (HUN) – 133 points

Important stats for HUN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

Z Khan: 106 runs and 3 wickets

W Abbas: 7 wickets

M Bilal: 5 wickets

VP Thamotharam: 62 runs and 2 wickets

H Mandhyan: 12 runs and 3 wickets

HUN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today

HUN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Zahir, M Ahuja, Z Khan, K Deldar, Z Khan, M Bilal, VP Thamotharam, H Mandhyan, W Abbas, A Sharma, A Weligamage

Captain: Z Khan, Vice-Captain: M Bilal

HUN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Zahir, S Ashwathnarayan, M Ahuja, Z Khan, K Deldar, Z Khan, M Bilal, VP Thamotharam, W Abbas, A Sharma, A Weligamage

Captain: W Abbas, Vice-Captain: VP Thamotharam

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava