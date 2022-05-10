HUN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Valletta Cup T20 2022, Match 2

Hungary will take on Malta in the second match of the Valletta Cup T20 2022 at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa on Tuesday.

Hungary’s last appearance in the Valletta Cup T20 was in 2019. On that occasion, they had finished runners-up to Czech Republic. They will be led by Abhijit Ahuja this time around and have several interesting players in their squad.

Meanwhile, this will be the second match of the day for Malta who are taking on Gibraltar earlier. They are the defending Valletta Cup T20 champions and will be hoping for a strong start to their title defence. Bikram Arora is leading the side in 2022.

HUN vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

HUN XI

Abhijit Ahuja (C), Bhavani Adapka, Abhishek Ahuja, Satyadeep Ashwatnarine (wk), Khyber Deldar, Ali Farasat, Mark Fontaine, Abhishek Kheterpal, Harshvardhan Mandhyan, Zaheer Mohammad, Sandeep Mohandas

MAL XI

Bikram Arora (C), Wasim Abbas, Imran Amir, Gopal Chaturvedi, Basil George/Varun Prasad Thamotharam, Henrik Gerike (wk), Zeeshan Khan, Neeraj Khanna, Kalki Kumar, Jitesh Patel, Amar Sharma

Match Details

HUN vs MAL, Valletta Cup T20 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 10th May, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Pitch Report

The wicket is well-balanced and is expected to provide assistance to both the batters and bowlers. Batsmen might be patient at the beginning because the ball might show movement which might be difficult to judge. Batting will get easier with time.

Today’s HUN vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Gericke is a more than dependable choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. It is difficult to stop him once he gets going. In 12 T20 matches, he has scored 133 runs at a strike rate of 145.

Batters

S Stanislaus has been a leading figure for his team for a long while. He has amassed 291 runs in 21 innings at an average of 20.78.

All-rounders

A Kheterpal is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. Having played five T20 matches, he has scored 52 runs and has also scalped five wickets. He will be an excellent captaincy choice for your HUN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

W Abbas is expected to lead the bowling unit for his side. He has collected 31 wickets at an average of 19.06 in 23 T20 matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in HUN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

A Kheterpal (HUN)

S Stanislaus (MAL)

H Gericke (MAL)

A Farasat (HUN)

W Abbas (MAL)

Important stats for HUN vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

A Kheterpal: 52 runs and 5 wickets in 5 T20s

S Stanislaus: 291 runs in 21 matches

H Gericke: 133 runs in 12 T20s

W Abbas: 31 wickets in 23 T20s

HUN vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today

HUN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Gericke, A Farasat, M Ahuja, S Stanislaus, Z Khan, V Prasath Thamotharam, A Kheterpal, A Weligamage, W Abbas, B Prasad, S Mohandas

Captain: A Kheterpal, Vice-Captain: S Stanislaus

HUN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Gericke, M Ahuja, S Stanislaus, Z Khan, B Arora, V Prasath Thamotharam, A Kheterpal, A Weligamage, W Abbas, B Prasad, S Mohandas

Captain: M Ahuja, Vice-Captain: V Prasath Thamotharam

Edited by Diptanil Roy