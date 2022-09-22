HUN vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Match 16 Group B

Hungary (HUN) will take on Netherlands XI (NED-XI) in the 16th game of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the HUN vs NED-XI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

The two Group B teams are at opposite ends of the points table. Hungary are languishing at the bottom of the standings, having lost all six games. Meanwhile, Netherlands have won all six games and are sitting pretty atop the standings.

HUN vs NED-XI, Match Details

The 16th match of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 between Hungary and Netherlands XI will be played on September 22 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama. The game is set to take place at 3 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: HUN vs NED-XI

Date & Time: September 22, 2022; 3 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently, and more of the same can be expected here, and another high-scoring game could ensue.

HUN vs NED-XI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Hungary: L-L-L-L-L

Netherlands XI: W-W-W-W-W

HUN vs NED-XI Probable Playing XIs

Hungary Team News

No major injury concern

Hungary Probable Playing XI

Vinoth Ravindran, Ximus du Plooy, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhitesh Prashar, Zahir Safi, Stan Ahuja (wk), Khaibar Deldar (c), Asanka Weligamage, Mark Des Fontaine, Harsh Mandhyan, Sandeep Mohandas

Netherlands XI Team News

No major injury concerns

Netherlands XI Probable Playing XI

Ratha Alphonse, Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Boris Gorlee, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Sebastiaan Braat (c), Olivier Elenbaas, Arnav Jain, Musa Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar, Clayton Floyd

Today’s HUN vs NED-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Asad Zulfiqar (2 innings, 52 runs)

Asad Zulfiqar has batted only twice in the competition but has accumulated 52 runs at a strike rate of 247.61.

Top Batter Pick

Saqib Zulfiqar (6 matches, 63 runs, 3 wickets)

Zulfiqar has been in decent form with both bat and ball. He has scored 63 runs while striking at 196.87 and has taken three wickets too.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ximus du Plooy (6 matches, 94 runs, 3 wickets)

Du Plooy has garnered 94 runs at a strike rate of 184.31 in the competition. He has bowled in three games and picked up two wickets too.

Top Bowler Pick

Sebastiaan Braat (6 matches, 97 runs, 5 wickets)

Braat has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has scored 97 runs at a strike rate of 242.50 and taken five scalps as well.

HUN vs NED-XI match captain and vice-captain choices

Clayton Floyd (6 matches, 66 runs, 11 wickets)

Floyd has been in superb form with the ball. He has taken 11 wickets in 10.4 overs across six six games in the tournament. He has also scored 66 runs at a strike rate 264.00.

Zeeshan Kukikhel (6 matches, 124 runs, 3 wickets)

Kukikhel has been one of the best players for HUN in the competition. He has scored 124 runs at a strike rate of 158.97 and has also taken three wickets.

Five Must-picks with player stats for HUN vs NED-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Clayton Floyd 66 runs & 11 wickets in 6 matches Sebastiaan Braat 97 runs & 5 wickets in 6 matches Zeeshan Kukikhel 124 runs & 3 wickets in 6 matches Abhitesh Prashar 95 runs & 7 wickets in 6 matches Asad Zulfiqar 52 runs in 2 innings

HUN vs NED-XI match expert tips

The all-rounders and top-order batters have been the ones who have performed well in the tournament. The likes of Clayton Floyd, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Sebastiaan Braat and Abhitesh Prashar have contributed with both bat and ball, so they could be the top captaincy picks.

HUN vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Hungary vs Netherlands XI - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Asad Zulfiqar

Batters: Saqib Zulfiqar, Clayton Floyd, Vinoth Ravindran

All-rounders: Zeeshan Kukikhel, Aryan Dutt, Olivier Elenbaas, Ximus du Plooy

Bowlers: Sebastiaan Braat, Philippe Boissevain, Abhitesh Prashar

HUN vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Hungary vs Netherlands XI - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Asad Zulfiqar

Batters: Saqib Zulfiqar, Clayton Floyd, Vinoth Ravindran, Boris Gorlee

All-rounders: Zeeshan Kukikhel, Ximus du Plooy

Bowlers: Sebastiaan Braat, Philippe Boissevain, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhitesh Prashar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far