HUN vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Match 16 Group B

Hungary (HUN) will take on Netherlands XI (NED-XI) in the 16th game of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the HUN vs NED-XI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.
The two Group B teams are at opposite ends of the points table. Hungary are languishing at the bottom of the standings, having lost all six games. Meanwhile, Netherlands have won all six games and are sitting pretty atop the standings.
HUN vs NED-XI, Match Details
The 16th match of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 between Hungary and Netherlands XI will be played on September 22 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama. The game is set to take place at 3 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: HUN vs NED-XI
Date & Time: September 22, 2022; 3 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Live Streaming: Fancode
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently, and more of the same can be expected here, and another high-scoring game could ensue.
HUN vs NED-XI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Hungary: L-L-L-L-L
Netherlands XI: W-W-W-W-W
HUN vs NED-XI Probable Playing XIs
Hungary Team News
No major injury concern
Hungary Probable Playing XI
Vinoth Ravindran, Ximus du Plooy, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhitesh Prashar, Zahir Safi, Stan Ahuja (wk), Khaibar Deldar (c), Asanka Weligamage, Mark Des Fontaine, Harsh Mandhyan, Sandeep Mohandas
Netherlands XI Team News
No major injury concerns
Netherlands XI Probable Playing XI
Ratha Alphonse, Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Boris Gorlee, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Sebastiaan Braat (c), Olivier Elenbaas, Arnav Jain, Musa Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar, Clayton Floyd
Today’s HUN vs NED-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Asad Zulfiqar (2 innings, 52 runs)
Asad Zulfiqar has batted only twice in the competition but has accumulated 52 runs at a strike rate of 247.61.
Top Batter Pick
Saqib Zulfiqar (6 matches, 63 runs, 3 wickets)
Zulfiqar has been in decent form with both bat and ball. He has scored 63 runs while striking at 196.87 and has taken three wickets too.
Top All-rounder Pick
Ximus du Plooy (6 matches, 94 runs, 3 wickets)
Du Plooy has garnered 94 runs at a strike rate of 184.31 in the competition. He has bowled in three games and picked up two wickets too.
Top Bowler Pick
Sebastiaan Braat (6 matches, 97 runs, 5 wickets)
Braat has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has scored 97 runs at a strike rate of 242.50 and taken five scalps as well.
HUN vs NED-XI match captain and vice-captain choices
Clayton Floyd (6 matches, 66 runs, 11 wickets)
Floyd has been in superb form with the ball. He has taken 11 wickets in 10.4 overs across six six games in the tournament. He has also scored 66 runs at a strike rate 264.00.
Zeeshan Kukikhel (6 matches, 124 runs, 3 wickets)
Kukikhel has been one of the best players for HUN in the competition. He has scored 124 runs at a strike rate of 158.97 and has also taken three wickets.
Five Must-picks with player stats for HUN vs NED-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
HUN vs NED-XI match expert tips
The all-rounders and top-order batters have been the ones who have performed well in the tournament. The likes of Clayton Floyd, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Sebastiaan Braat and Abhitesh Prashar have contributed with both bat and ball, so they could be the top captaincy picks.
HUN vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Asad Zulfiqar
Batters: Saqib Zulfiqar, Clayton Floyd, Vinoth Ravindran
All-rounders: Zeeshan Kukikhel, Aryan Dutt, Olivier Elenbaas, Ximus du Plooy
Bowlers: Sebastiaan Braat, Philippe Boissevain, Abhitesh Prashar
HUN vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Asad Zulfiqar
Batters: Saqib Zulfiqar, Clayton Floyd, Vinoth Ravindran, Boris Gorlee
All-rounders: Zeeshan Kukikhel, Ximus du Plooy
Bowlers: Sebastiaan Braat, Philippe Boissevain, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhitesh Prashar