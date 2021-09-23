HUN vs NED XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Hungary will be up against The Netherlands XI in the 19th match of the Group B Dream11 ECC-T10 on 23rd September at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Hungary are in the middle of the table having won three of its six games. They have a good number of quality players in the side and will aim to improve their performance and climb up the charts.

The Netherlands XI have been enjoying their finest season in the European Cricket Championship. They are undefeated in this competition and are expected to maintain their supremacy in this encounter as well.

HUN vs NED XI Probable Playing 11 Today

Hungary

Zeeshan Kukikhel, Marc Ahuja (C), Zahir Safi, Harsh Mandhyan, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (WK), Asanka Weligamage, Abhishek Kheterpal, Khaibar Deldar, Ali Yalmaz, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas

Netherlands XI

Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Victor Lubbers, Navjit Singh, Sebastiaan Braat (C), Asad Zulfiqar (WK), Olivier Elenbaas, Julian de Mey, Vivian Kingma, Max Hoornweg

Match Details

HUN vs NED XI, European Cricket Series - ECC T10

Date and Time: 23rd September 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams consistently racking up big scores at the venue in the European Cricket Championship. More of the same can be expected for today's game as well. Given the conditions, batting first would be an ideal option.

Today’s HUN vs NED XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan: Gloveman Satyadeep has been consistently performing in the last four games. He will be a good option for the keeper owing to his previous performances.

Batsmen

Safi Zahir: Zahir has scored 159 runs in this contest. He has been excellent with the bat and will be looking to add more to his total.

Musa Ahmad: Musa has performed well in every match for the Netherlands. He placed a brilliant 52-run innings in his recent game against Austria.

All-rounder

Clayton Floyd: Clayton has made significant contributions with both the bat and the ball, scoring 182 runs and also picking up seven wickets in six games.

Zeeshan Kukikhel: The Hungarian all-rounder, Zeeshan, is in sublime form. He has scored 134 runs and also grabbed seven wickets in this tournament.

Bowlers

Julian Dey-Mey: Julian is a fantastic bowler who has picked up 10 wickets in this tournament and will be aiming to add more to his tally.

Salman Khan: Salman has scalped eight wickets in six games. He will be a crucial bowler in this match.

Top 5 best players to pick in HUN vs NED XI Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd (NED-XI)- 540 points

Zeeshan Kukikhel (HUN)- 443 points

Abhishek Kheterpal (HUN)- 444 points

Julian Dey-Mey (NED-XI)- 360 points

Musa Ahmad (NED-XI)- 344 points

Important stats for HUN vs NED XI Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd - 6 matches, 182 runs & 7 wickets

Zeeshan Kukikhel - 6 matches, 134 runs & 7 wickets

Musa Ahmad: 6 matches, 143 runs & 2 wickets

Julian Dey-Mey - 6 matches, 10 wickets

Abhishek Kheterpal - 6 matches, 12 wickets

HUN vs NED XI Dream11 Prediction Today

HUN vs NED XI Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Victor Lubbers, Safi Zahir, Musa Ahmad, Asanka Weligamage, Abhishek Kheterpal, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Clayton Floyd, Salman Khan-II, Julian Dey-Mey, Ryan Klein

Captain: Zeeshan Kukikhel Vice-Captain: Musa Ahmad

HUN vs NED XI Dream11 Team -2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asad Zulfiqar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Boris Gorlee, Safi Zahir, Musa Ahmad, Sebastian Braat, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Clayton Floyd, Salman Khan-II, Julian Dey-Mey, Sandeep Mohandas

Captain: Clayton Floyd Vice-Captain: Safi Zahir

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee