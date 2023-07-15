HUN vs POR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECI Hungary T10 match – July 15, 2023

The first game of the ECI Hungary T10 between Hungary and Portugal is scheduled at GB Oval, Szodliget on Saturday (July 15). The match will start at 12:45 PM IST.

Hungary will field seasoned players like Ashrith Darapureddy, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Vinoth Ravindran, and Stan Ahuja. Meanwhile, Portugal will have Najam Shahzad, Kuldeep Gholiya, and Aamer Ikram in their lineup. Both teams are determined to showcase their strength and competitiveness In the upcoming ECI T10 match.

Now, here are three players you can consider as captain or vice-captain in the HUN vs POR Dream11 match.

#3 Ashrith Darapureddy (HUN) - 9.0 credits

Ashrith Darapureddy, a seasoned Hungarian all-rounder, has been in sublime form this year. He has amassed an impressive total of 551 runs in just 17 matches, maintaining an excellent average of 42.38 and a strike rate of 200.

In addition to his batting prowess, he has also scalped 19 wickets, further enhancing his all-round performance. Ashrith is another ideal option for the captain of your HUN vs POR Dream11 team.

#2 Sheikh Rasik Hamid (HUN) - 9.0 credits

Sheikh Rasik is another destructive batting all-rounder from Hungary. In the year 2023, he accumulated 304 runs at a remarkable average of 50.66 and a strike rate exceeding 240.

Moreover, he has also contributed with the ball, securing eight wickets. With a tally of over 800 runs in just 26 T10 matches and an average of 42.45, Hamid would be a valuable choice.

#1 Zeeshan Kukikhel (HUN) - 7.0 credits

Over the years, Zeeshan Kukikhel has proved to be a consistent performer in both departments. He has showcased remarkable form in the T10 format this year, scoring 269 runs in 12 matches with an explosive strike rate of 199.25.

Furthermore, he has made notable contributions with the ball, taking 16 wickets in 11 innings. Hence, Zeeshan is an excellent candidate for the role of captain/vice-captain in your HUN vs POR Dream11 team.

