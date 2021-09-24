HUN vs POR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship Eliminator

Hungary (HUN) will take on Portugal (POR) in the Eliminator of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

The two sides will be clashing against each other for the third time in the European Cricket Championship this season. Hungary ended the league stage in third position and must now battle it out with Portugal, who finished fourth, in the Eliminator. Hungary have already beaten Portugal twice this season and are the favorites to win today's European Cricket Championship contest as well.

HUN vs POR Probable Playing 11 Today

HUN XI

Zeeshan Kukikhel, Marc Ahuja (c), Zahir Safi Mohammed, Harsh Mandhyan, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Khaibar Deldar, Asanka Weligamage, Nisantha Liyanage, Tonmoy Gomes, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas

POR XI

Azhar Andani, Sharn Gomes, Amir Zaib, Md Siraj Nipo, Francoise Stoman (wk), Najjam Shahzad (c), Imran Khan, Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Amandeep Singh, Miguel Stoman

Match Details

HUN vs POR, ECC T10 2021, Eliminator

Date and Time: 24th September, 2021, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The surface at Cartama Oval is a batting paradise, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. The batters will enjoy their time in the middle once they’re accustomed to the conditions. The bowlers will have to stick to tight lines and lengths in order to avoid getting hammered.

Today’s HUN vs POR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

When it comes to donning wicketkeeping gloves, there are few players better than S Ashwathnarayan in the European Cricket Championship. The fact that he’s also an incredible batter makes him a convincing choice for your fantasy team.

Batter

S Gomes is known to bide his time in the middle before unleashing the big shots. Once he gets going, it’s hard to stop him. Gomes scored a brilliant half-century in the previous match. His innings included a boundary and six sixes!

All-rounders

All-rounders are extremely crucial in the T10 format and A Zaib has been at the top of his game in recent times. Not having him as your multiplier choice in the HUN vs POR Dream11 fantasy team could turn out to be a big mistake. With 222 runs at an average of 31.71 and a strike rate of 200, he’s the fourth-highest run-scorer in the European Cricket Championship. He has also picked up eight wickets in eight innings.

Z Khan is another great all-rounder who bowls right-arm medium pace. He was instrumental in the last two matches against Portugal, scoring 84 runs and picking up two wickets.

Bowlers

J Khan’s right-arm medium pace could prove hard to deal with. He’s in excellent form and picked up a four-wicket-haul in the last match.

Top 5 best players to pick in HUN vs POR Dream11 prediction team

A Zaib (POR) – 639 points

Z Khan (HUN) – 526 points

I Khan (POR) – 467 points

J Khan (POR) – 447 points

N Shahzad (POR) – 439 points

Important stats for HUN vs POR Dream11 prediction team

A Zaib: 222 runs and 8 wickets

Z Khan: 170 runs and 7 wickets

I Khan: 41 runs and 12 wickets

J Khan: 23 runs and 13 wickets

N Shahzad: 68 runs and 8 wickets

HUN vs POR Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

HUN vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ashwathnarayan, S Gomes, S Zahir, A Andani, A Zaib, Z Khan, I Khan, N Shahzad, J Khan, S Khan, N Liyanage

Captain: A Zaib. Vice-captain: Z Khan

HUN vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ashwathnarayan, S Gomes, S Zahir, A Andani, A Zaib, Z Khan, I Khan, J Khan, S Khan, N Liyanage, S Mohandas

Captain: I Khan. Vice-captain: J Khan

Edited by Samya Majumdar