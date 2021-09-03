HUN vs ROM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Continental Cup, Match 3

Match six of the Continental Cricket Cup 2021 will see Hungary take on Romania at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest on Friday.

The home side Romania will look to end the day on a high, with the likes of Gohar Manan and Taranjeet Singh itching to translate their ECS form onto the bigger stage. However, they face a decent Hungary side who are capable of pulling off an upset in what promises to be a cracking game of cricket in Bucharest.

HUN vs ROM Probable Playing 11 Today

HUN XI

Zeeshan Khan, Abhijeet Ahuja (c), Harsh Mandhyan, Zahir Mohammed, Abhishek Raj, Khaibar Deldar, Asanka Weligamage, Ali Yalmaz, Satya Ashwathnarayana (wk), Nishanta Liyanage and Sandeep Mohandas

ROM XI

Gohar Manan, Ijaz Hussain, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Taranjeet Singh, Cosmin Zavoiu, Aftab Kayani, Imran Haider, Pavel Florin and Shantanu Vashisht

Match Details

HUN vs ROM, Match 6

Date and Time: 3rd September at 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest, Romania

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground with some help on offer for the bowlers early on. The pacers will get some extra movement and bounce off the surface, with the batsmen likely to target the square boundaries. As the match progresses, the spinners will also come into play, paving the way for an exciting contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s HUN vs ROM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana: Although Satya is slated to bat in the lower-middle order, he has a knack of scoring quick runs in the death overs. Satya is also quite brilliant with the gloves, making him a handy option to have in your your HUN vs ROM Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Ramesh Satheesan: Ramesh Satheesan is Romania's go-to man with both the bat and ball, with his explosive batting being a key part of the home side's strategy. With conditions suiting his skill-set, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Harsh Mandhyan: Harsh Mandhyan is another skilled all-rounder who can single-handedly win a game for his side. Coming into the game on the back of a decent performance, Harsh would love to get a big one against the hosts in this much-awaited encounter.

Bowler

Pavel Florin: Who else but Pavel Florin? The veteran spinner is an excitement machine, with his loopy off-spin being quite the weapon for the Romanians. Given his ability to pick wickets in the middle overs, Florin should be a good addition to your HUN vs ROM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in HUN vs ROM Dream11 prediction team

Ramesh Satheesan (ROM)

Abhishek Ahuja (HUN)

Harsh Mandhyan (HUN)

Important stats for HUN vs ROM Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Khan - 75(49) in the previous game

Harsh Mandhyan - 23 runs and 1 wicket in the previous game

Ramesh Satheesan - 417 runs and 9 wickets in 13 T20Is

HUN vs ROM Dream11 Prediction Today

HUN vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ashwathnarayan, A Ahuja, G Manan, R Satheesan, C Zavoiu, H Mandhyan, Z Khan, I Hussain, P Florin, N Liyanage and S Mohandas

Captain: R Satheesan. Vice-captain: A Ahuja

HUN vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Shakoor, A Ahuja, G Manan, R Satheesan, A Kayani, H Mandhyan, Z Khan, I Hussain, P Florin, N Liyanage and S Mohandas

Captain: Z Khan. Vice-captain: R Satheesan

