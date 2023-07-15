HUN vs SWE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECI Hungary T10 match – July 15, 2023

On July 15, 2023, the second match of the ECI Hungary T10 between Hungary and Portugal is scheduled at GB Oval, Szodliget. The match will commence at 02:45 pm IST.

In the upcoming match, the Swedish team will showcase their top T10 cricketers such as Share Ali, Samiullah Rahmani, Imal Zuwak, and their captain Shahzeb Chaudhary. On the other hand, the Hungarian team, led by Marc Ahuja, will feature talented players like Stan Ahuja, Abhitesh Prashar, Abhishek Kheterpal, Zeeshan Kukikhel, and Ashrith Darapureddy.

Both teams have assembled a strong lineup for the match, and it promises to be an exciting contest. Here are three players you can opt for as captain or vice-captain in the HUN vs SWE Dream11 match.

#3 Imal Zuwak (SWE) - 8.0 credits

Imal Zuwak, a wicket-keeper batter from Sweden, will take charge behind the stumps while also offering quick starts with the bat. Making his T10 debut in 2021, he has been a sensational player ever since. With a total of 709 runs in 29 matches, his performance has been remarkable.

In the current season, he has already accumulated 498 runs in 18 T10 games, including three half-centuries. His strike rate of over 200 further solidifies his importance as a crucial pick for this game.

#2 Share Ali (SWE) - 8.5 credits

Share Ali is a top-order batter and part-time bowler of Sweden having the potential to score big runs and rack up good totals. He has been in fine form this year scoring 383 runs in 17 matches at a remarkable strike rate of 273.57.

Ali has scored two 50s and an unbeaten century of 108* as well which adds more value to his numbers. In addition to 17 wickets in 23 innings, Share Ali is a valuable alternative for the vice-captain of your HUN vs SWE Dream11 team.

#1 Stan Ahuja (HUN) - 9.0 credits

Stan Ahuja is a promising batter from Hungary in the wicket-keeper section. He has amassed a strong total of 401 runs this year at a formidable strike rate of 195.61. Among his innings, he has scored three half-centuries and recorded a career-best unbeaten knock of 93*.

With an average of 66.83 in 2023, Stan Ahuja is undoubtedly the top choice for the captain/vice-captain in your HUN vs SWE Dream11 team.

