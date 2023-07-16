Hungary vs Sweden - Dream11 Prediction - ECI Hungary 2023

Hungary will take on Sweden in match number eight of the ECI Hungary 2023 at the GB Oval, Szodliget, on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the HUN vs SWE Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Hungary are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They have played four matches and have returned with one win and three losses. On the other hand, Sweden are at the top of the table. They have two wins and one loss.

HUN vs SWE, Match Details

The 8th match of the ECI Hungary 2023 between Hungary and Sweden will be played on July 16, 2023, at GB Oval, Szodliget. The game is set to take place at 4:45 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: HUN vs SWE

Date & Time: July 16th 2023, 4:45 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Pitch Report

The track at the GB Oval in Szodliget is an excellent one to bat on and teams have consistently got big scores at this venue. Four out of the five games have seen teams batting first score in excess of 120. Thus, another high-scoring game could be on the cards.

HUN vs SWE Form Guide (Last Few Matches)

Hungary: L, W, L, L

Sweden: W, L, W

HUN vs SWE Probable Playing 11 today

Hungary Team News

No major injury concerns.

Hungary Probable Playing XI: Vinoth Ravindran, Ashrith Darapureddy, Stan Ahuja (wk), Zahir Safi, Sheikh Rasik, Abhitesh Prashar, Darshan Sudarshnaiah, Marc Ahuja (c), Yadwinder Singh, Mueez ul Hassan, Muhammad Saqlain

Sweden Team News

No major injury concerns.

Sweden Probable Playing XI: Sudais Khan, Share Ali (wk), Abu Zar, Saeed Ahmed, Samiullah Rahmani, Naser Baluch, Shahzeb Choudhry (c), Zabi Zahid, Zaker Taqawi, Prashant Shukla, Khalid Zahid

Today’s HUN vs SWE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Share Ali (3 matches, 122 runs, 2 wickets)

Share Ali smashed a stunning 116 off 31 balls in the last game and his knock comprised of 11 sixes and as many fours. He also took two wickets with the ball.

Top Batter Pick

Saeed Ahmed (3 matches, 75 runs)

Saeed Ahmed is in top form with the bat. He has aggregated 75 runs in three games while striking at 227.27 in this competition. He has hit six fours and seven sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Naser Baluch (3 matches, 16 runs, 3 wickets)

Naser Baluch can be effective with both the bat and ball. The SWE seam-bowling all-rounder has taken three scalps in four overs across three overs. He has batted just once and made 16 off 8 in that encounter.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Saqlain (4 matches, 5 wickets)

Muhammad Saqlain is the joint-highest wicket-taker in this competition. The HUN pacer has picked up five wickets from four games.

HUN vs SWE match captain and vice-captain choices

Abhitesh Prashar (4 matches, 102 runs, 5 wickets)

Abhitesh Prashar has had a huge all-round impact. The pace-bowling all-rounder has scored 102 runs in four innings while striking at 255.00. He has picked up five wickets with the ball.

Khalid Zahid (3 matches, 64 runs, 2 wickets)

Khalid Zahid has batted just once and he smacked a 21-ball 64 in a knock which included three fours and seven sixes. With the ball, he has got two wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HUN vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Abhitesh Prashar 102 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Share Ali 122 runs & 2 wickets in 3 matches Khalid Zahid 64 runs & 2 wickets in 3 matches Naser Baluch 16 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Sheikh Rasik 61 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches

HUN vs SWE match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent and quality all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Abhitesh Prashar, Share Ali, Naser Baluch, Mueez ul Hassan, Khalid Zahid, and Sheikh Rasik will be the ones to watch out for.

HUN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Hungary vs Sweden - ECI Hungary 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Share Ali

Batters: Sheikh Rasik, Marc Ahuja, Saeed Ahmed

All-rounders: Abhitesh Prashar, Samiullah Rahmani, Naser Baluch, Mueez ul Hassan, Vinoth Ravindran, Khalid Zahid

Bowlers: Muhammad Saqlain

HUN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Hungary vs Sweden - ECI Hungary 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Share Ali

Batters: Sheikh Rasik, Marc Ahuja, Saeed Ahmed, Abu Zar

All-rounders: Abhitesh Prashar, Naser Baluch, Vinoth Ravindran, Khalid Zahid

Bowlers: Muhammad Saqlain, Zabi Zahid