HUN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the European Cricket Championship, Group B, Match 18

Hungary will take on Sweden in the 18th match of the Dream11 European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Thursday, September 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the HUN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Hungary are fifth in the group B points table, having lost as many as six matches. They lost their last match against Denmark by seven wickets.

Sweden, on the other hand, have won three out of their six matches and are third in the group B points table. They lost their last match against Finland by 19 runs.

HUN vs SWE Match Details

The 18th match of the European Cricket Championship will be played on September 22 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The match is set to take place at 7.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HUN vs SWE, European Cricket Championship, Group B, Match 18

Date and Time: September 22, 2022, 7.00 pm IST

Venue: The Cartama Oval, Cartama

HUN vs SWE Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last three out of five matches played at this venue have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 115

Average second innings score: 120

HUN vs SWE Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Hungary: L-L-L-L-L-L

Sweden: L-L-W-L-W

HUN vs SWE probable playing 11s for today’s match

HUN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

HUN Probable Playing 11

Zeeshan Kukikhel, Ximus du Plooy, Zahir Safi, Maaz Bhaiji, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhitesh Prashar, Khaibar Deldar (c), Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Abhishek Kheterpal, Kalum Akurugoda, and Sandeep Mohandas.

SWE Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

SWE Probable Playing 11

Nusratullah Sultan (C), Faruk Ahmed, Share Ali, Shahzeb Choudhry, Umar Nawaz, Azam Khalil, Zabi Zahid, Zaker Taqawi, Prashant Shukla, Imal Zuwak, and Lemar Momand.

HUN vs SWE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Nusratullah Sultan (6 matches, 162 runs, Strike Rate: 218.92)

Nusratullah has scored 162 runs at a strike rate of 218.92 in six matches. He is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter pick

Share Ali (6 matches, 203 runs, Strike Rate: 193.33)

Share has been in excellent form with the bat this tournament. He has scored 203 runs at a strike rate of 193.33 in six matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Zeeshan Kukikhell (6 matches, 124 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 158.97 and Economy Rate: 10.96)

Zeeshan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round skills. He has scored 124 runs while scalping three wickets in six matches.

Top Bowler pick

Abhitesh Prashar (6 matches, 7 wickets and 95 runs, Economy Rate: 9.09 and Strike Rate: 186.27)

Abhitesh could be a key figure for his side with the ball and could also make some handy contributions with the bat. Having played six matches, he has taken seven wickets while scoring 95 runs.

HUN vs SWE match captain and vice-captain choices

Zeeshan Kukikhel

Zeeshan is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 124 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 158.97. He has also picked up three wickets.

Azam Khalil

Azam is a capable all-rounder with the ability to take bowlers on from the first ball. He has scored 39 runs while picking up six wickets in six matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for HUN vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Abhitesh Prashar 7 wickets and 95 runs in 6 matches Share Ali 203 runs in 6 matches Zeeshan Kukikhel 124 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches Nusratullah Sultan 162 runs in 6 matche Azam Khalil 39 runs and 6 wickets in 6 matches

HUN vs SWE match expert tips

Kukikhel could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

HUN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Head to Head League

HUN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Wicketkeeper: Nusratullah Sultan

Batters: Share Ali, Khaibar Deldar, Vinoth Ravindran

All-rounders: Azam Khalil, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Ximus du Plooy, Rahim Safi

Bowlers: Abhitesh Prashar, Zaker Taqawi, Harsh Mandhyan

HUN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Grand League

HUN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Wicketkeeper: Nusratullah Sultan

Batters: Vinoth Ravindran, Share Ali, Debarchan Dash

All-rounders: Azam Khalil, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Ximus du Plooy, Shahzeb Choudhry

Bowlers: Abhitesh Prashar, Zaker Taqawi, Z. Zadran.

