Hungary T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 1 (Updated)

The Hungary T10 League 2021 saw its penultimate day of group stage action on July 1, with four encounters played on the day. The final four preliminary phase matches are scheduled for Friday, July 2.

The Budapest Blinders are perched atop the Hungary T10 League 2021 points table. They finished their league stage engagements with ten points, courtesy of the five wins they registered in their eight encounters.

The Royal Tigers and the Cobra Cricket Club, who have eight points apiece, follow the table-toppers in the standings. They will face each other in a couple of matches on Friday, with a win for either team in both those encounters guaranteeing them the top spot.

United Csalad and the Blinders Blizzards occupy the last two spots in the Hungary T10 League 2021 points table. They have four and two points respectively and will fight it out in a couple of encounters on Friday to avoid finishing with the wooden spoon.

Following are the team standings after the fourth day of matches in the Hungary T10 League 2021:

Hungary T10 League Points Table

Hungary T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Hungary T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Vinoth Ravindran of United Csalad has consolidated his position as the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Hungary T10 League 2021. He has blasted 230 runs in six matches, with 78 being his top score. Ravindran has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 237.11, with the help of 20 fours and 19 sixes.

Shiekh Rasik of the Cobra Cricket Club has jumped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 198 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 61 being his best effort. Rasik has an excellent strike rate of 232.94, and has struck 13 boundaries and 18 sixes.

Zeeshan Khan of the Royal Tigers is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Hungary T10 League 2021. He has amassed 190 runs in six encounters, with his unbeaten 81 still the highest individual score of the tournament. Khan's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 202.12, and are studded with eight fours and 21 maximums.

Apart from the aforementioned three players, the Royal Tigers' Stan Ahuja (145) and Khaibar Deldar (115), the Cobra Cricket Club's Jogi Sehgal (134) and Anuj Kumar (114), United Csalad's Ashrith Darapureddy (115) and Hassan Ashfaq (74), and the Blinders Blizzards' Sachin Chauhan (113) and Omer Zahid (73) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Friday.

Most Wickets

Hungary T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ali Yalmaz of the Budapest Blinders, with 11 scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Hungary T10 League 2021. He has 3/9 as his best performance and has an excellent economy of 6.73.

Abhishek Kheterpal of the Royal Tigers, who has picked up ten wickets to date, has jumped to second position in the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/2 as his best effort and has an exceptional economy of 5.11.

Omer Zahid of the Blinders Blizzards has accounted for nine opposition batsmen's wickets in the Hungary T10 League 2021 thus far. He has 4/20 as his best spell but has conceded an average of 11.63 runs per over.

Other than Kheterpal and Zahid, the Cobra Cricket Club's Shiekh Rasik (7) and Bhavani Prasad Adapaka (5), the Royal Tigers' Vigneshwaran Jayaraman (6) and Abhitesh Prashar (5), the Blinders Blizzards' Amjad Aziz (6), and United Csalad's Amit Parihar (5) and Dheeraj Gaikwad (5) are the most successful bowlers from their respective sides.

Edited by Sai Krishna