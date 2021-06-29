Hungary T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 28 (Updated)

The Hungary T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on June 28, with four matches played on the day. Four more encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, June 29.

Budapest Blinders are perched atop the Hungary T10 League 2021 points table. They emerged victorious in both their matches on Monday and have four points to their name.

Royal Tigers and United Csalad won and lost an encounter each on Monday. The two teams have a couple of points apiece, with the former having a better net run rate.

Cobra Cricket Club will start their campaign in the Hungary T10 League 2021 on Tuesday. Blinders Blizzards came up short in both their matches on Monday and are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Following are the team standings after the opening day of matches in the Hungary T10 League 2021:

Hungary T10 League Points Table

Hungary T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Hungary T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Zeeshan Khan of the Royal Tigers is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Hungary T10 League 2021. He has smashed 117 runs in two matches, with an unbeaten 81 being his highest score. Khan has an excellent strike rate of 229.41 and has struck three fours and 14 sixes.

Vinoth Ravindran of United Csalad is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 90 runs thus far, with 78 being his best effort. Ravindran's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 236.84, and are studded with six fours and nine maximums.

Abbas Ghani of the Budapest Blinders occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Hungary T10 League 2021. He has amassed 47 runs in two knocks, with 35 being his top score. Ghani has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 204.34, with the help of four boundaries and as many sixes.

Most Wickets

Hungary T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ali Yalmaz of the Budapest Blinders and Omer Zahid of the Blinders Blizzards are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 1 of the Hungary T10 League 2021. The two bowlers have snared five wickets apiece, with the former being more economical.

Yalmaz has a best effort of 3/9 and has an exceptional economy of 4.50. Zahid's 4/20 was the only four-wicket haul on the opening day of the tournament but he has proved quite expensive, having conceded an average of 9.75 runs per over.

Ruturaj Sawant of the Royal Tigers is among four bowlers who picked up three wickets each on the first day of the Hungary T10 League 2021. Sawant, who has 2/2 as his best performance, is placed higher than the other three bowlers due to his excellent economy of 5.50.

Edited by Sai Krishna