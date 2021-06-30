Hungary T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 29 (Updated)

The Hungary T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on June 29, with four encounters played on the day. Four more fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, June 30.

Budapest Blinders continue to be perched atop the Hungary T10 League 2021 points table. They have won three of the four matches they have played thus far and have six points to their credit.

They are followed by United Csalad, who have a fifty percent record so far. The latter have won and lost a couple of matches each and have four points to their name.

Cobra Cricket Club, Royal Tigers and Blinders Blizzards have each registered a solitary win in the Hungary T10 League 2021 to date. The three teams have a couple of points each and are placed in that order based on their net run rates.

Following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the Hungary T10 League 2021:

Hungary T10 League Points Table

Hungary T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Hungary T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Vinoth Ravindran of United Csalad has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Hungary T10 League 2021. He has blasted 155 runs in four matches, with 78 being his top score. Ravindran has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 234.84, with the help of 15 fours and 13 sixes.

Zeeshan Khan of the Royal Tigers has slipped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 117 runs thus far, with his unbeaten 81 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Khan's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 229.41, and are studded with three fours and 14 maximums.

Ali Farasat of the Budapest Blinders is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Hungary T10 League 2021. He has amassed 105 runs in three knocks, with 63 being his best effort. Farasat has an impressive strike rate of 198.11, and has struck seven boundaries and nine sixes.

Apart from the aforementioned three players, United Csalad's Ashrith Darapureddy (76) and Hassan Ashfaq (52), the Budapest Blinders' Abbas Ghani (57), and the Cobra Cricket Club 's Jogi Sehgal (53) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Wednesday.

Most Wickets

Hungary T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Omer Zahid of the Blinders Blizzards, with seven scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Hungary T10 League 2021. His spell of 4/20 is the only four-wicket haul of the tournament so far but he has been extremely expensive, having conceded an average of 11.42 runs per over.

Ali Yalmaz and Salman Khan are among three Budapest Blinders bowlers who have taken six wickets apiece in the Hungary T10 League 2021 to date. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Yalmaz has a best effort of 3/9 and has an exceptional economy of 5.57. Khan has 3/14 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.00.

United Csalad's Dheeraj Gaikwad (5), Amit Parihar (4) and Francis Farrell (4), Cobra Cricket Club's Shiekh Rasik (5), and the Royal Tigers' Ruturaj Sawant (3) are the most successful bowlers from their respective teams.

Edited by Samya Majumdar