Hungary T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 2 (Updated)

The Hungary T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on Saturday, July 3. The Eliminator will be followed by two qualifier encounters and the title decider.

Budapest Blinders, Royal Tigers and Cobra Cricket Club occupy the top three spots in the Hungary T10 League 2021 points table. The three teams finished with 10 points apiece and are placed in that order based on their net run rates.

The Blinders and the Tigers will face off in Qualifier 1. The Cobra Cricket Club will play the Eliminator against United Csalad, who finished fourth in the league phase with eight points in their kitty.

The Blinders Blizzards are eliminated from the Hungary T10 League 2021. They finished with just two points, courtesy of a solitary win they registered in the tournament.

Following are the team standings after the conclusion of the preliminary phase of the Hungary T10 League 2021:

Hungary T10 League Points Table

Hungary T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Hungary T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Shiekh Rasik of the Cobra Cricket Club has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Hungary T10 League 2021. He has amassed 274 runs in eight matches, with an unbeaten 61 being his highest score. Rasik's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 226.44, and are studded with 18 fours and 24 sixes.

Vinoth Ravindran of United Csalad has slipped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 273 runs to date, with 78 being his best effort. Ravindran has an outstanding strike rate of 227.50, and has struck 24 boundaries and 22 sixes.

Zeeshan Khan of the Royal Tigers is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Hungary T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 208 runs in eight knocks, with his unbeaten 81 being the top score of the tournament. Khan has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 208.00, with the help of eight fours and 24 maximums.

Apart from the aforementioned three players, the Cobra Cricket Club's Jogi Sehgal (186) and Anuj Kumar (137), the Royal Tigers' Stan Ahuja (173) and Khaibar Deldar (159), the Budapest Blinders' Abbas Ghani (156), Ali Farasat (151) and Maaz Bhaiji (125), and United Csalad's Ashrith Darapureddy (147), Hassan Ashfaq (113) and Hrishi Chekuri (100) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Saturday.

Most Wickets

Hungary T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Abhishek Kheterpal of the Royal Tigers, with 12 scalps to his name, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Hungary T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/2 as his best returns and has a decent economy of 7.76

Ali Yalmaz of the Budapest Blinders, who has picked up 11 wickets, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/9 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 6.73 runs per over.

Omer Zahid of the Blinders Blizzards snared ten wickets in the Hungary T10 League 2021. He had a spell of 4/20 as his best performance but was taken for an average of 12.20 runs per over.

Other than Kheterpal and Yalmaz, the Cobra Cricket Club's Shiekh Rasik (9) and Bhavani Prasad Adapaka (7), the Royal Tigers' Ruturaj Sawant (8) and Vigneshwaran Jayaraman (8), the Budapest Blinders' Abbas Ghani (8) and Salman Khan (7), and United Csalad's Dheeraj Gaikwad (6) and Amit Parihar (5) are the most successful bowlers from their respective teams.

Edited by Samya Majumdar