Hungary T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 30 (Updated)

The Hungary T10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on June 30, with four matches played on the day. Four more encounters are scheduled for Thursday, July 1.

The Budapest Blinders occupy the top spot in the Hungary T10 League 2021 points table, with eight points to their credit. They are followed by the Royal Tigers, who have garnered six points in the four matches they have played.

The Cobra Cricket Club and United Csalad are placed third and fourth in the standings. Both teams have won and lost a couple of matches each and have four points in their kitties.

The Blinders Blizzards bring up the rear of the Hungary T10 League 2021 points table. They have come up short in five of the six matches they have played thus far.

Following are the team standings after the third day of matches in the Hungary T10 League 2021:

Hungary T10 League Points Table

Hungary T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Hungary T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Vinoth Ravindran of United Csalad continues to be the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Hungary T10 League 2021. He has smashed 155 runs in four encounters, with 78 being his highest score. Ravindran's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 234.84, and are studded with 15 fours and 13 sixes.

Ali Farasat of the Budapest Blinders has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 142 runs to date, with 63 being his top score. Farasat has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 200.00, with the help of 12 boundaries and 11 sixes.

Zeeshan Khan of the Royal Tigers is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Hungary T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 126 runs in four knocks, with an unbeaten 81 being his best effort. Khan has an impressive strike rate of 193.84, and has struck three fours and 15 maximums.

Apart from the aforementioned three players, the Cobra Cricket Club's Shiekh Rasik (111) and Jogi Sehgal (74), the Royal Tigers' Stan Ahuja (99) and Khaibar Deldar (90), the Budapest Blinders' Abbas Ghani (94), Maaz Bhaiji (78) and Mahela Daub (54), and United Csalad's Ashrith Darapureddy (76) and Hassan Ashfaq (52) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Thursday.

Most Wickets

Hungary T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ali Yalmaz of the Budapest Blinders and Omer Zahid of the Blinders Blizzards are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 3 of the Hungary T10 League 2021. Both bowlers have picked up nine wickets, with the former being far more economical.

Yalmaz has 3/9 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy of 5.45. Zahid has a best effort of 4/20 but has been taken for an average of 11.63 runs per over.

Abbas Ghani of the Budapest Blinders, who has accounted for the dismissals of seven opposition batsmen, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Hungary T10 League 2021. Ghani has 2/14 as his best spell and has an acceptable economy of 8.72.

Other than Yalmaz and Ghani, the Royal Tigers' Vigneshwaran Jayaraman (6), Abhishek Kheterpal (5) and Ruturaj Sawant (4), the Budapest Blinders' Salman Khan (6), United Csalad's Dheeraj Gaikwad (5), Amit Parihar (4) and Francis Farrell (4), and the Cobra Cricket Club's Shiekh Rasik (5) are the most successful bowlers from their respective teams.

