HUN vs POR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2021 Group B Match 6

Hungary will take on Portugal in the sixth game of Group B of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama, on Tuesday.

Both teams have played two games apiece. Hungary started off with a win over Portugal before losing to Austria. They are placed third in the points table. Meanwhile, Portugal lost both their games, going down to Hungary and Netherlands XI.

HUN vs POR Probable Playing 11s

Hungary

Zeeshan Kukikhel, Marc Ahuja (c), Zahir Safi Mohammed, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Khaibar Deldar, Asanka Weligamage, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Ali Yalmaz, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas.

Portugal

Sharn Gomes, Imran Khan, Amir Zaib, Najjam Shahzad (c), Azhar Andani, Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Francoise Stoman (wk), Md Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan, Miguel Stoman/

Match Details

Match: HUN vs POR.

Date & Time: September 21, 2021; 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is an excellent one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, and the batters can play their shots on the up. More of the same can be expected for this game too, and another solid batting track is likely to be in store. There could also be a bit of movement for the pacers with the new ball.

HUN vs POR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Francoise Stoman – Stoman has been safe behind the stumps, and he can be a handy contributor with the bat lower down the order as well.

Batsmen

Safi Zahir Mohammed – The Hungary top-order batsman has scored 58 runs in two games, and has a strike rate of 200 in the tournament.

Amir Zaib – Zaib has been in splendid form with both bat and ball. He has returned four wickets and has amassed 72 runs in the tournament.

All-rounders

Najjam Shahzad – Shahzad has had an impact with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 46 runs while striking at 242.1, and has also picked up three wickets.

Zeeshan Kukikhel Khan – The pace-bowling all-rounder has taken three wickets, and has also chipped in with 43 runs.

Bowlers

Salman Khan – Khan may have been expensive, but he has been amongst the wickets. He has three wickets to his name.

Junaid Khan – The Portugal pacer has returned four wickets at an economy rate of 8.25.

5 best players to pick in HUN vs POR Dream11 Prediction Team

Amir Zaib (POR): 260 points.

Najjam Shahzad (POR): 189 points.

Zeeshan Kukikhel Khan (HUN): 167 points.

Harsh Mandhyan (HUN): 156 points.

Junaid Khan (POR): 140 points.

Key stats for HUN vs POR Dream11 Prediction Team

Amir Zaib: 72 runs & 4 wickets from two games; SR – 180 & ER – 13.75.

Junaid Khan: 4 wickets from two games; ER – 8.25.

Zeeshan Kukikhel Khan: 43 runs & 3 wickets from two games; SR – 138.71 & ER – 9.5.

Harsh Mandhyan: 29 runs & 3 wickets from two games; SR – 263.63 & ER – 7.5.

HUN vs POR Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Hungary vs Portugal - European Cricket Championship (ECS) T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Francoise Stoman, Safi Zahir Mohammed, Marc Ahuja, Amir Zaib, Imran Khan, Zeeshan Kukikhel Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Najjam Shahzad, Salman Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan.

Captain: Amir Zaib. Vice-captain: Zeeshan Kukikhel Khan.

Dream11 Team for Hungary vs Portugal - European Cricket Championship (ECS) T10

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Safi Zahir Mohammed, Amir Zaib, Sharn Gomes, Imran Khan, Zeeshan Kukikhel Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Najjam Shahzad, Salman Khan, Amandeep Singh, Junaid Khan.

Captain: Najjam Shahzad. Vice-captain: Harsh Mandhyan.

Edited by Bhargav