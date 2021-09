HUN vs ROM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship Group B Match 12

Hungary (HUN) will take on Romania (ROM) in match number 12 in Group B of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Hungary and Romania have both been inconsistent in the European Cricket Championship and are stuck in the middle of the points table in Group B. While Hungary have two wins and as many losses, Romania have just one win and three losses. Their sole win came against Hungary.

HUN vs ROM Probable Playing 11 Today

Hungary: Zeeshan Kukikhel Khan, Marc Ahuja (c), Zahir Safi Mohammed, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Khaibar Deldar, Asanka Weligamage, Ali Yalmaz, Salman Khan, Habib Deldar

Romania: Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Gohar Manan, Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Sami Ullah, Pavel Florin, Vasu Saini, Dharmendra Manani, Ijaz Hussain, Rajesh Kumar

Match Details

HUN vs ROM, Match 12 Group B, European Cricket Championship

Date & Time: September 22nd 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on as the runs keep flowing on this ground. Teams have racked up big scores consistently at the venue and more of the same can be expected for today's European Cricket Championship game as well.

Today’s HUN vs ROM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana – Ashwathnarayana has batted just twice in the European Cricket Championship, chipping in with 48 runs while striking at 300.

Batsmen

Taranjeet Singh – The Romania opening batsman has been in top form, amassing 108 runs at a strike rate of 200. He could also be handy with the ball.

Zahir Safi Mohammed – Safi Mohammed has been in good touch with the bat in the European Cricket Championship, accumulating 101 runs at a strike rate of 214.89.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Kukikhel Khan – The pace-bowling all-rounder has smashed 130 runs while striking at 175.67. He has also picked up five wickets.

Abhishek Kheterpal – Kheterpal has been in solid form with the ball, picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.71.

Bowlers

Rajesh Kumar – The 31-year-old seamer can be expensive, but he can take wickets regularly.

Salman Khan – The left-arm fast bowler has picked up six wickets from four games in the European Cricket Championship so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in HUN vs ROM Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Kukikhel Khan (HUN): 379 points

Abhishek Kheterpal (HUN): 275 points

Salman Khan (HUN): 228 points

Taranjeet Singh (ROM): 198 points

Vasu Saini (ROM): 165 points

Important stats for HUN vs ROM Dream11 Prediction Team

Zeeshan Kukikhel Khan: 130 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 175.67 & ER – 12.00

Abhishek Kheterpal: 8 wickets; ER – 7.71

Taranjeet Singh: 108 runs & 1 wicket; SR – 200.00 & ER – 16.33

Vasu Saini: 35 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 175.00 & ER – 9.00

HUN vs ROM Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket Championship)

Dream11 Team for Hungary vs Romania - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Zahir Safi Mohammed, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Zeeshan Kukikhel Khan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Sami Ullah, Ali Yalmaz, Salman Khan, Rajesh Kumar

Captain: Zeeshan Kukikhel Khan. Vice-captain: Taranjeet Singh

Dream11 Team for Hungary vs Romania - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Zahir Safi Mohammed, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Zeeshan Kukikhel Khan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Ijaz Hussain, Ali Yalmaz, Habib Deldar, Rajesh Kumar

Captain: Abhishek Kheterpal. Vice-captain: Vasu Saini

Edited by Samya Majumdar