HUR vs TCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup, Final

The Hurricanes (HUR) will be up against Tusker CC (TCC) in the final match of the Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup at the MIC Cricket Ground, Qatar, on Tuesday (April 18). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about HUR vs TCC Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, HUR vs TCC fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Tusker CC have been dominant in the tournament, defeating the Titans and Fireox CC to make it to the final. They finished second with four points in two games and will look to keep their good form going against the Hurricanes, who are just behind them in the points table.

Meanwhile, the Hurricane's top-notch showings have been well served by the likes of Akhtar, Osma Umar Hayat, Prasad Ravichandran, and Sunil Alexander. The team will hope for another excellent performance to end the tournament on a high note, so a thrilling contest awaits in Qatar, with both teams vying for the Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup trophy.

HUR vs TCC Match Details

The final game of the Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup will be played on April 18 at the MIC Cricket Ground, Qatar, at 12:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: HUR vs TCC, Pro League T20 Ramadan Cup, Match Final

Date and Time: April 18, 2023; 12:30 am IST

Venue: MIC Cricket Ground, Qatar

HUR vs TCC Pitch Report

The pitch at the MIC Cricket Ground is usually more helpful to the batters than the bowlers. With the new ball coming onto the bat nicely, the openers will look to take as much advantage of the powerplay phase as possible. Since the first-innings average at this venue is 160, both teams can elect to chase after winning the toss.

HUR vs TCC Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Hurricanes: W-L-W

Tusker CC: W-W-L

HUR vs TCC probable playing XIs for today’s match

HUR Injury/Team News

No major injury update

HUR Probable Playing XI

Abdul Kader, Arif Nasir Uddin, Arumuga Ganesh, Ashar Mehmood, Hadi Khorasani, Naveed Akhtar, Osma Umar Hayat, Prasad Ravichandran, Raheel Sheikh (wk), Sanal Eramangalath, Sunil Alexander (c)

TCC Injury/Team News

No major injury update

TCC Probable Playing XI

Akash Babu, Bipin Kumar, Buhari Arakkal, Hasan Khan, Nawaf Pullangadam, Prem Sagar, Rifayi Hassainar (wk), Muhammed Salih, Sanu Thulaseedharan, Shakkir Kassim (c), Zainudheen Musthafa

Today's HUR vs TCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sunil Alexander (55 runs in 2 matches, Average: 55.00)

Sunil has been one of his team's most effective players, accumulating 55 runs at an average of 55.00 in two innings while also being excellent behind the stumps. He is a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

Top Batter Pick

Prasad Ravichandran (74 runs in two matches; Average: 74.00)

Prasad Ravichandran has been in great form and has looked stunning with the bat in the competition so far, scoring 74 runs at an exceptional average of 74.00. His side is expected to rely upon him in crucial games as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Buhari Arakkal (18 runs & 4 wickets in two matches)

Buhari is a fantastic all-rounder who has been consistent and can be a great pick for your HUR vs TCC Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 18 runs and has also taken four wickets at an average of 8.25 and an economy rate of 4.71 in two games.

Top Bowler Pick

Prem Sagar (Five wickets in two matches, Average: 6.20)

Prem Sagar has picked up five wickets at an average of 6.20 at an economy rate of 4.43 in two games and can prove to be a valuable player to have on your fantasy team.

HUR vs TCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Sanu Thulaseedharan

Sanu Thulaseedharan has impressed everyone with his batting performances in the competition so far. He has scored 62 runs at an average of 62.00 and a strike rate of 137.78 in two games. Given his current form, he is a promising captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Akash Babu

Akash Babu is another reliable batter for his team and has shown some potential with the ball as well. He has scored 37 runs at an average of 18.50 in two games. That makes him the perfect choice for vice-captaincy in your fantasy team.

5 Must-Picks for HUR vs TCC, Match Final

Hasan Khan

Prasad Ravichandran

Nawaf Pullangadam

Osma Umar Hayat

Prem Sagar

HUR vs TCC Expert Tips

Buhari Arakkal is an outstanding all-rounder who has done well for his team thus far. He has scored 18 runs and taken four wickets at an economy rate of 4.71 in two games. He is an excellent choice for your multiple fantasy team and a decent captaincy pick for this game.

HUR vs TCC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head League

HUR vs TCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: S Alexander

Batters: S Thulaseed, A Ganesh, P Ravichandran

All-rounders: Z Musthafa, B Arakkal, A Mehmood

Bowlers: P Sagar, H Khan, A Kader, H Khorasani

HUR vs TCC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

HUR vs TCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: S Alexander

Batters: S Thulaseed, A Ganesh, P Ravichandran

All-rounders: Z Musthafa, B Arakkal, A Mehmood

Bowlers: P Sagar, B Kumar, A Kader, H Khorasani

Poll : 0 votes