HYD vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Match - February 24th, 2021

Hyderabad will lock horns with Baroda in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday.

In their last outing against Tripura, Hyderabad posted 349 runs in their 50 overs. Captain Tanmay Agarwal scored 86 off 100 balls and was ably supported by opening batsman Tilak Varma, who remained unbeaten on 156.

In response, Tripura were bowled out for 236 runs, with Chama Milind picking up a five-wicket haul for Hyderabad. Half-centuries by Bikramkumar Das and Milind Kumar went in vain as the chasing side fell short by 113 runs.

Baroda also started their Vijay Hazare campaign with a win over Tripura, whom they bowled out for 263 runs. In response, Baroda reached the target with five wickets in hand and nine balls to spare. Vishnu Solanki hit a splendid hundred, while captain Krunal Pandya and wicket-keeper-batsman Smit Patel scored half-centuries.

Both sides will look to continue their winning momentum in the Vijay Hazare Trophy when they meet each other on Wednesday.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Squads to choose from

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal(c), Tilak Varma, Balchander Anirudh, Jaweed Ali, Jamalpur Mallikarjun(w), Ashish Reddy, Himalay Agarwal, Chama V Milind, Mehdi Hassan, CTL Rakshan, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Bavanaka Sandeep, Ajay Dev Goud, Prateek Reddy, Mickil Jaiswal.

Baroda

Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Kedar Devdhar, Parth Kohli, Smit Patel(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Vishnu Solanki, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Mitesh Patel, Karthik Kakade, Ninad Rathva, Dhruv Patel, Pratyush Kumar, Shivalik Sharma, Soyeb Sopariya, Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Chintal Gandhi, Jyotsnil Singh, Pradeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal(c), Tilak Varma, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Mehdi Hassan, Prateek Reddy(w), Bavanaka Sandeep, Himalay Agarwal, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Mickil Jaiswal, Ajay Dev Goud

Baroda

Kedar Devdhar, Vishnu Solanki, Karthik Kakade, Smit Patel(w), Lukman Meriwala, Krunal Pandya(c), Abhimanyu Rajput, Atit Sheth, Dhruv Patel, Babashafi Pathan, Ninad Rathva.

Match Details

Match: Hyderabad vs Baroda

Date & Time: 24th February 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Pitch Report

The pitch has assisted both batsmen and bowlers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. On the bowling front, the pacers have received more help as compared to the spinners. Batsmen have also enjoyed playing at the venue, especially while chasing. Both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss.

HYD vs BRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Vijay Hazare Trophy

HYD vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction - Vijay Hazare Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Smit Patel, Kedar Devdhar, Vishnu Solanki, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma, Krunal Pandya, Bavanaka Sandeep, Atit Sheth, Lukman Meriwala, Chama Milind, Ninad Rathva.

Captain: Vishnu Solanki Vice-captain: Atit Sheth

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Smit Patel, Kedar Devdhar, Vishnu Solanki, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma, Krunal Pandya, Satwik Reddy, Atit Sheth, T Ravi Teja, Chama Milind, Babashafi Pathan.

Captain: Krunal Pandya Vice-captain: Smit Patel