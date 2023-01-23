HYD vs DEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B Match 

Hyderabad (HYD) will take on Delhi (DEL) in an Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad starting on Tuesday, January 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HYD vs DEL Dream11 prediction.

Hyderabad have had a torrid run in the Ranji Trophy this season. They drew their first game against Tamil Nadu despite conceding a massive first-innings lead before losing five in a row. Meanwhile, Delhi were winless in their first five games, losing twice. However, they beat Mumbai in their last outing and will be high on confidence.

HYD vs DEL, Ranji Trophy 2022-23

The Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 between Hyderabad and Delhi will be played on January 24 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date & Time: January 24th 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

HYD vs DEL Pitch Report

Two Ranji Trophy matches have been played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad this season. The pitch has been a decent one to bat on. There has been something in it for the fast bowlers early in the game, with spin also coming into play as the match progresses.

HYD vs DEL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Hyderabad: L, L, L, L, L

Delhi: W, D, L, D, D

HYD vs DEL Probable Playing 11 today

Hyderabad team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Tanmay Agarwal (c), Rohit Rayudu, Tholkanti Santosh Goud, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Chandan Sahani, Chinntla Rakshann Readdi, Rahul Radesh (wk), Aniketh Reddy, Kartikeya Kak, P Nitesh Reddy, B Punnaiah.

Delhi team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Delhi Probable Playing XI: Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Vaibhav Rawal, Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh (c), Vaibhav Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Pranshu Vijayran, Harshit Rana, Divij Mehra, Yogesh Sharma.

Today’s HYD vs DEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Anuj Rawat (4 matches, 185 runs, 13 catches, 1 stumping)

Anuj Rawat has made some decent contributions with the bat, having mustered 185 runs, including a century. He also has 13 catches and one stumping to his name.

Top Batter Pick

Tanmay Agarwal (6 matches, 528 runs)

Tanmay Agarwal has been in top batting form. The Hyderabad skipper has amassed 528 runs at an average of 48.00, scoring a couple of hundreds in the process.

Top All-rounder Pick

Telukupalli Ravi Teja (6 matches, 179 runs, 18 wickets)

Telukupalli Ravi Teja has been effective with both the bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has returned with 18 wickets in six games in addition to chipping in with 179 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Kartikeya Kak (5 matches, 23 wickets)

Kartikeya Kak is Hyderabad's leading wicket-taker this season with 23 wickets at an average of 26.43 and a strike rate of 36.7.

HYD vs DEL match captain and vice-captain choices

Dhruv Shorey (6 matches, 806 runs)

Dhruv Shorey is the leading run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy this season with 806 runs at an average of 100.75. He has smashed three hundreds and two fifties.

Hrithik Shokeen (4 matches, 274 runs, 11 wickets)

Hrithik Shokeen has taken 11 wickets and scored 274 runs at an average of 68.50 in the Ranji Trophy this season.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HYD vs DEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dhruv Shorey 806 runs in 6 matches Telukupalli Ravi Teja 18 wickets & 179 runs in 6 matches Tanmay Agarwal 528 runs in 6 matches Hrithik Shokeen 274 runs & 11 wickets in 4 matches Kartikeya Kak 23 wickets in 5 matches

HYD vs DEL match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and top-order batters who will be key. The likes of Tanmay Agarwal, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Dhruv Shorey, and Hrithik Shokeen will be the ones to watch out for in the HYD vs DEL game.

HYD vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Anuj Rawat

Batters: Tanmay Agarwal (vc), Dhruv Shorey (c), Himmat Singh

All-rounders: Pranshu Vijayran, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu

Bowlers: Kartikeya Kak, Hrithik Shokeen, Aniketh Reddy, Divij Mehra

HYD vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Anuj Rawat, Rahul Radesh

Batters: Vaibhav Rawal, Tanmay Agarwal, Dhruv Shorey

All-rounders: Telukupalli Ravi Teja (vc), Rohit Rayudu

Bowlers: Kartikeya Kak, Hrithik Shokeen (c), Harshit Rana, Yogesh Sharma

