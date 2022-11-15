HYD vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Elite Group A

The Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 will see Hyderabad (HYD) squaring off against Saurashtra (SAU) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, November 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HYD vs SAU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Saurashtra have won both of their last two matches and will be curious to continue their winning streak in the tournament. Hyderabad, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

Hyderabad will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Saurashtra have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HYD vs SAU Match Details

The Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 will be played on November 15 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HYD vs SAU, Elite Group A

Date and Time: 15th November 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

HYD vs SAU Form Guide

HYD - W L

SAU - W W

HYD vs SAU Probable Playing XI

HYD Playing XI

No injury updates

Tanmay Agarwal ©, Rohit Rayudu, Tilak Varma, Mickil Jaiswal, T Ravi Teja, Rishith Reddy, Bhavesh Seth (wk), Rahul Buddhi, T Thyagarajan, Aniketh Reddy, Elligaram Sanketh

SAU Playing XI

No injury updates

Harvik Desai (wk), Samarth Vyas, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dhamendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat ©, Yuvraj Chudasama, Chetan Sakariya

HYD vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Jackson

S Jackson is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. B Seth is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

C Pujara

T Agarwal and C Pujara are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Varma has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

C Jani

T Ravi Teja and C Jani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. P Mankad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Unadkat

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Sakariya and J Unadkat. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Thyagarajan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HYD vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

C Jani

C Jani is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues.

J Unadkat

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make J Unadkat the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for HYD vs SAU, Elite Group A

C Jani

J Unadkat

C Sakariya

P Mankad

C Pujara

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Jackson

Batters: C Pujara, S Vyas, T Varma, T Agarwal

All-rounders: C Jani, P Mankad, T Ravi Teja

Bowlers: T Thyagarajan, C Sakariya, J Unadkat

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Seth

Batters: C Pujara, S Vyas, T Varma, T Agarwal

All-rounders: C Jani, P Mankad, T Ravi Teja

Bowlers: B Varma, C Sakariya, J Unadkat

Poll : 0 votes