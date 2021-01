HYD vs TN Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match – January 16th, 2021

Hyderabad will take on Tamil Nadu in an Elite B Group match of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Jadavpur University Campus on Saturday.

With 4 points, Hyderabad currently occupy the third spot in the Elite B Group. They were defeated by Bengal in their last match, losing by a margin of 6 wickets. Hyderabad will be looking for nothing less than a win, as a loss here would make their chances of qualification very slim.

Tamil Nadu, who finished as runners-up in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, have got off to an excellent start this season. They have won all three of their games and are on top of the table with 12 points to their name.

HYD vs TN: Squads to choose from

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal (c), Pragnay Reddy (wk), Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Rahul Buddhi, Yudhvir Singh, Kartikeya Kak, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Mickil Jaiswal, Kolla Sumanth, Ajay Dev Goud, Prateek Reddy

Tamil Nadu

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shahrukh Khan, Arun Karthik, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Baba Indrajit, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Srinivas, Sonu Yadav, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy

HYD vs TN: Predicted playing XIs

Hyderabad

Tanmay Agarwal (c), Pragnay Reddy (wk), Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Bavanaka Sandeep, Rahul Buddhi, Yudhvir Singh, Kartikeya Kak, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind

Tamil Nadu

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shahrukh Khan, Arun Karthik, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier

HYD vs TN: Match details

Match: Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu, Elite B Group Match

Venue: Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata.

Date and Time: 16th January, 2021, 12:00 PM IST

HYD vs TN: Pitch report

The pitch at the Jadavpur University Campus is a good surface, which could help batsmen. Since this will be an afternoon game, there won’t be much moisture on the ground. This could prove to be yet another run-fest between the two sides.

HYD vs TN Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

HYD vs TN Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Jagadeesan, Dinesh Karthik, C Hari Nishanth, Arun Karthik, Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Kartikeya Kak, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin, Tanay Thyagarajan

Captain: N Jagadeesan, Vice-Captain: Kartikeya Kak

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagadeesan, Dinesh Karthik, C Hari Nishanth, Arun Karthik, Tilak Varma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Kartikeya Kak, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Murugan Ashwin, Yudhvir Singh

Captain: C Hari Nishanth, Vice-Captain: Tilak Varma