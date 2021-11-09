HYD vs UP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group E Match

Hyderabad (HYD) will take on Uttar Pradesh (UP) in the Elite Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 at the Gurgaon Cricket Stadium in Gurgaon on Tuesday.

Hyderabad might have won four matches on the bounce, but they cannot afford to take things lightly as their knockout qualification is far from secure. With Delhi and Saurashtra also in the mix, they will be looking for a win here to secure their spot in the quarter-finals. Hyderabad currently lead the table with 16 points. With two losses in four matches, Uttar Pradesh’s campaign is nearly done and dusted. They are fourth in the standings with eight points and have no chance of progressing further in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

HYD vs UP Probable Playing 11 Today

HYD XI

Tanmay Agarwal (c), Hanuma Vihari, Tilak Varma, Himalay Agarwal, Ravi Teja, Rahul Buddhi, Sai Pragnay Reddy (wk), Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama Milind, Rakshann Readi, Abdul Ela Al Quraishi/Mohammad Siraj

UP XI

Aryan Juyal, Nalin Mishra/Madhav Kaushik, Karan Sharma (c), Rinku Singh, Akshdeep Nath (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Sameer Choudhary, Shivam Sharma

Match Details

HYD vs UP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Elite Group E

Date and Time: 9th November, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Gurgaon Cricket Stadium, Gurgaon

Pitch Report

The track at the Gurgaon Cricket Stadium generally favors batters, who will find it easier to score runs with the ball coming on to bat nicely. While spinners will be crucial in the middle overs, fast bowlers might find some assistance in the death overs.

Today’s HYD vs UP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Juyal could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

Tanmay Agarwal is the second highest run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, having amassed 240 runs at an average of 80 and a strike rate of 155.84. He has already chalked up three half-centuries and could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for today's game.

Rinku Singh is Uttar Pradesh's highest run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. With the help of two half-centuries, he has already scored 183 runs at a strike rate of 150.

All-rounder

Karan Sharma could prove to be a valuable all-rounder for your fantasy team. In four matches, he has collected 128 runs at an average of 32. The Uttar Pradesh player also dangerous with the ball in hand.

Bowler

Chama Milind is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as things stand. Milind has collected 11 wickets in just four matches. His best figures in the competition are 5/16.

Top 5 best players to pick in HYD vs UP Dream11 prediction team

Tanmay Agarwal (HYD)

Chama Milind (HYD)

Mohammed Siraj (HYD)

Rinku Singh (UP)

Karan Sharma (UP)

Important stats for HYD vs UP Dream11 prediction team

Tanmay Agarwal: 240 runs

Chama Milind: 11 wickets

Rinku Singh: 183 runs

Karan Sharma: 128 runs

HYD vs UP Dream11 Prediction Today (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy)

HYD vs UP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Juyal, R Singh, P Garg, T Agarwal, B Sandeep, K Sharma, H Vihari, S Mavi, A Rajpoot, M Siraj, C Milind

Captain: T Agarwal. Vice-Captain: C Milind.

HYD vs UP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Juyal, SP Reddy, R Singh, P Garg, T Agarwal, B Sandeep, K Sharma, H Vihari, S Mavi, A Rajpoot, M Siraj, C Milind

Captain: M Siraj. Vice-captain: R Singh

