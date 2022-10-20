HYD vs UP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Elite Group B

Hyderabad (HYD) will take on Uttar Pradesh (UP) in the Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur on Thursday, October 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the HYD vs UP Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, best player picks and playing 11s.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in the tournament. Uttar Pradesh have won three of their last five games. Hyderabad, too, have won three of their last five matches.

Hyderabad will give it their all to win the match, but Uttar Pradesh are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HYD vs UP Match Details

The Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 will be played on October 20 at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HYD vs UP, Elite Group B Match

Date and Time: October 20, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

HYD vs UP Form Guide

HYD- Won 3 of their last 5 matches

UP - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

HYD vs UP Probable Playing XI

HYD Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Prateek Reddy (wk), Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma, MSR Charan, Ravi Teja, Bhagath Varma, P Nitesh Reddy, Jayram Reddy, CTL Rakshan, Trishank Gupta, and Elligaram Sanketh.

UP Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Aryan Juyal (wk), Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Sameer Choudhary, Prince Yadav, Kunal Yadav, Kartikeya Jaiswal, Shiva Singh, Shanu Saini, and Divyansh Joshi.

HYD vs UP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Juyal

A Juyal, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. He smashed 55 runs in the last match against Manipur.

Batters

T Varma

T Varma and T Agarwal are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

K Sharma

K Sharma and T Ravi Teja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Sharma is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

K Yadav

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Yadav and C Milind. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HYD vs UP match captain and vice-captain choices

T Varma

T Varma will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

K Sharma

Since the pitch is good for batters, you can make K Sharma the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs. He smashed 79 runs and took one wicket in the last match against Manipur.

5 Must-Picks for HYD vs UP, Elite Group B Match

K Sharma

T Varna

R Singh

A Juyal

K Yadav

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Juyal

Batters: T Agarwal, T Varma, P Garg, R Singh

All-rounders: K Sharma, T Ravi Teja, S Sharma

Bowlers: K Yadav, C Milind, M Siraj

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh Fanatsy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Juyal

Batters: T Agarwal, T Varma, P Garg

All-rounders: K Sharma, T Ravi Teja, S Sharma

Bowlers: K Yadav, S Singh, S Mavi, M Siraj

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes