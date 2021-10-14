HYD-U19 vs UP-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vinoo Mankad Trophy 3rd Quarter-final

Hyderabad U-19 (HYD-U19) will take on Uttar Pradesh U-19 (UP-U19) in the third quarter-final of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2021-22 at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘B’ in Motera, Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad U-19 have been very consistent in this tournament. They have returned with four wins and one loss. They topped Elite Group C which ensured they got a direct entry into the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh U-19 finished second in Elite Group A with the same win-loss record as Hyderabad U-19. But they beat Nagaland U-19 in the pre-quarterfinals to qualify.

HYD-U19 vs UP-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Hyderabad U-19: K Krithik Reddy, Tilak Varma (c), Vignesh Reddy, Shashank Lokesh, Aravelly Avanish (wk), B Rishikesh, Murugan Abhishek, Rishith Reddy, Shashank M, Adnan, Bhuvangagiri Punnaiah

Uttar Pradesh U-19: Aranav Baliyan, Vipraj Nigam, Deepanshu Chaudhary, Aaradhya Yadav (c & wk), Siddharth Yadav, Swastik, Ghanshyam Upadhyay, Vasu Vats, Abhishek S Tomar, Nirdesh Baisoya, Vijay Kumar

Match Details

HYD-U19 vs UP-U19, 3rd Quarter-final, Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Date & Time: October 14th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘B’ in Motera, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The track at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘B’ in Motera, Ahmedabad, is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, there might be some movement available for the pacers early on and the pitch could also aid the spinners as the game progresses. The batters need to spend some in the middle before shifting gears.

Today’s HYD-U19 vs UP U-19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aaradhya Yadav – The Uttar Pradesh U-19 skipper has been in top form with the bat in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, amassing 272 runs at an average of 45.33.

Batters

K Krithik Reddy – The Hyderabad U-19 opener has chipped in nicely with the bat, having accumulated 144 runs in five innings.

Swastik – Swastik has looked in solid touch in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. He has scored 238 runs at an average of 47.60 in six innings.

All-rounders

Murugan Abhishek – The off-spinning all-rounder has returned with 13 wickets in five games at an economy rate of 3.69.

Vipraj Nigam – Nigam has been magnificent with both the bat and ball in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. He has taken 14 wickets while also scoring 141 runs.

Bowlers

Shashank M – Shashank has been consistent with the ball for Hyderabad U-19, claiming 10 wickets at an economy rate of under four runs per over.

Vasu Vats – The 19-year-old fast bowler has picked up 15 wickets in just six Vinoo Mankad Trophy games at an economy rate of 2.19.

Top 5 best players to pick in HYD-U19 vs UP-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Murugan Abhishek (HYD U-19)

Vipraj Nigam (UP U-19)

Tilak Varma (HYD U-19)

Aaradhya Yadav (UP U-19)

Siddharth Yadav (UP U-19)

Important stats for HYD-U19 vs UP U-19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Vipraj Nigam: 141 runs & 14 wickets from six games

Aaradhya Yadav: 272 runs from six games

Tilak Varma: 366 runs from five games

Murugan Abhishek: 13 wickets from five games

HYD-U19 vs UP-U19 Dream 11 Prediction (Vinoo Mankad Trophy)

Dream11 Team for Hyderabad U-19 vs Uttar Pradesh U-19 - Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Quarter-final 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aaradhya Yadav, Vignesh Reddy, K Krithik Reddy, Siddharth Yadav, Swastik, Tilak Varma, Murugan Abhishek, Vipraj Nigam, Shashank M, Vasu Vats, Vijay Kumar

Captain: Vipraj Nigam. Vice-captain: Murugan Abhishek

Dream11 Team for Hyderabad U-19 vs Uttar Pradesh U-19 - Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Quarter-final 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aaradhya Yadav, Shashank Lokesh, K Krithik Reddy, Siddharth Yadav, Tilak Varma, Murugan Abhishek, Vipraj Nigam, Shashank M, Bhuvangagiri Punnaiah, Vasu Vats, Vijay Kumar

Captain: Tilak Varma. Vice-captain: Vasu Vats

Edited by Samya Majumdar