HYD vs DEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group C Match

Hyderabad (HYD) will take on Delhi (DEL) in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C fixture at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.
Both teams started their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 campaigns with convincing wins. While Hyderabad chased down 163 with ease against Haryana, Delhi made short work of chasing 264 versus Jharkhand.
HYD vs DEL Probable Playing 11 today
Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal (c), Kolla Sumanth (wk), Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Rahul Buddhi, Chandan Sahani, Akshath Reddy, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Rakshann Readdi, Tilak Varma, Trishank Gupta
Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Jonty Sidhu, Simarjeet Singh, Pradeep Sangwan (c), Shivank Vashisht, Kulwant Khejroliya
Match Details
HYD vs DEL, Elite Group C Match, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22
Date & Time: December 9th 2021, 9 AM IST
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Pitch Report
The track at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will offer something for the pacers early on with the new ball. However, with the bounce likely to be true, run-scoring won't be that difficult.
Today’s HYD vs DEL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Anuj Rawat has fared well with the bat for Delhi, chipping in with some vital contributions in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.
Batter
Tanmay Agarwal has been batting beautifully, smashed 77 runs in Hyderabad’s win over Haryana.
All-rounder
Lalit Yadav made a decent impact in Delhi’s first Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 game. The off-spinning all-rounder took one wicket and scored a 19-ball 24 against Jharkhand.
Bowler
Pradeep Sangwan has been in good form with the ball for Delhi in recent games. He delivered in the T20 format and picked up three wickets in the first Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 game as well.
Top 5 best players to pick in HYD vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team
Shikhar Dhawan (DEL)
Tanmay Agarwal (HYD)
Tilak Verma (HYD)
Pradeep Sangwan (DEL)
Lalit Yadav (DEL)
Important stats for HYD vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team
Tanmay Agarwal: 77 runs
Tilak Verma: 7 runs & 4 wickets
Pradeep Sangwan: 3 wickets
Lalit Yadav: 24 runs & 1 wicket
HYD vs DEL Dream 11 Prediction (Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anuj Rawat, Shikhar Dhawan, Tanmay Agarwal, Dhruv Shorey, Tilak Verma, Lalit Yadav, T Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Pradeep Sangwan, Chama V Milind, Kulwant Khejroliya
Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-captain: Tanmay Agarwal
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anuj Rawat, Shikhar Dhawan, Tanmay Agarwal, Himmat Singh, Tilak Verma, Lalit Yadav, T Ravi Teja, Pradeep Sangwan, Chama V Milind, Simarjeet Singh, Trishank Gupta
Captain: Lalit Yadav. Vice-captain: Tilak Verma