HYD vs DEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group C Match

Hyderabad (HYD) will take on Delhi (DEL) in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C fixture at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

Both teams started their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 campaigns with convincing wins. While Hyderabad chased down 163 with ease against Haryana, Delhi made short work of chasing 264 versus Jharkhand.

HYD vs DEL Probable Playing 11 today

Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal (c), Kolla Sumanth (wk), Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Rahul Buddhi, Chandan Sahani, Akshath Reddy, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Rakshann Readdi, Tilak Varma, Trishank Gupta

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Jonty Sidhu, Simarjeet Singh, Pradeep Sangwan (c), Shivank Vashisht, Kulwant Khejroliya

Match Details

HYD vs DEL, Elite Group C Match, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date & Time: December 9th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Pitch Report

The track at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will offer something for the pacers early on with the new ball. However, with the bounce likely to be true, run-scoring won't be that difficult.

Today’s HYD vs DEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Anuj Rawat has fared well with the bat for Delhi, chipping in with some vital contributions in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

Batter

Tanmay Agarwal has been batting beautifully, smashed 77 runs in Hyderabad’s win over Haryana.

All-rounder

Lalit Yadav made a decent impact in Delhi’s first Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 game. The off-spinning all-rounder took one wicket and scored a 19-ball 24 against Jharkhand.

Bowler

Pradeep Sangwan has been in good form with the ball for Delhi in recent games. He delivered in the T20 format and picked up three wickets in the first Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 game as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in HYD vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team

Shikhar Dhawan (DEL)

Tanmay Agarwal (HYD)

Tilak Verma (HYD)

Pradeep Sangwan (DEL)

Lalit Yadav (DEL)

Important stats for HYD vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team

Tanmay Agarwal: 77 runs

Tilak Verma: 7 runs & 4 wickets

Pradeep Sangwan: 3 wickets

Lalit Yadav: 24 runs & 1 wicket

HYD vs DEL Dream 11 Prediction (Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 - Hyderabad vs Delhi.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anuj Rawat, Shikhar Dhawan, Tanmay Agarwal, Dhruv Shorey, Tilak Verma, Lalit Yadav, T Ravi Teja, Tanay Thyagarajan, Pradeep Sangwan, Chama V Milind, Kulwant Khejroliya

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-captain: Tanmay Agarwal

Dream11 Team for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 - Hyderabad vs Delhi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anuj Rawat, Shikhar Dhawan, Tanmay Agarwal, Himmat Singh, Tilak Verma, Lalit Yadav, T Ravi Teja, Pradeep Sangwan, Chama V Milind, Simarjeet Singh, Trishank Gupta

Captain: Lalit Yadav. Vice-captain: Tilak Verma

Edited by Samya Majumdar