IBCC vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Match - Sept 9th, 2020

Match 14 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria League has Indo-Bulgarian CC taking on Barbarians CC in Sofia.

Both teams have had contrasting fortunes so far in the tournament. While Barbarian CC has lost all its games at the time of writing, Indo-Bulgarian CC finds itself at the top of the points table with six points.

With the likes of Steve Jordaan and Hristo Lakov firing on all cylinders, it isn't going to be easy for the Barbarians.

With a loss in this fixture ultimately ruling them out for a playoff place, the Barbarians will look to put in a commendable performance, although that might not be easy against Indo-Bulgarian CC.

Either way, we should be in for a high-scoring game with two valuable points up for grabs in this fixture.

Squads to choose from

Indo-Bulgarian CC

Sid Kulkarni, Prakash Mishra, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trevedi, Shafqat Khan, Hamid Raza, Gagandeep Singh, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Swarup Nagraj, Steve Jordaan, Lavesh Sharma, Satish Ramachandran and Riyad Mia

Barbarian CC

Jevon Payne, Ivaylo Katzarski, Dimo Krasimirov, Andrei Lilov, Deyan Georgiev, Nick Robinson, Hristo Boykov, Nikolay Nankov, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov, Boyko Heralanov, Alexandar Stoyche, Stuart Clarkson, Andy Robinson and Tom Omolo

Predicted Playing XIs

Indo-Bulgarian CC

H Lakov, B Tahiri, S Jordaan, P Mishra (C), S Khan, S Kulkarni, B Trevedi, H Raza, G Singh, R Singh and A Ahmadhel

Barbarian CC

B Ivanov, I Katzarski, H Ivanov, S Clarkson (C), D Shipkov, T Omolo, J Payne, N Robinson, A Robinson, A Stoychev and I Kamburov

Match Details

Match: Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Barbarian CC

Date: 9th September 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

A decent track awaits the two sides on Wednesday with the batsmen expected to enjoy the conditions on offer. Apart from the odd ball keeping low, there isn't much to worry about for the batsmen, especially with the ball coming onto the bat nicely.

As for the bowlers, there isn't much help on offer with change of pace being their best option. 100 should be a competitive total on this surface with both teams likely to bat first on winning the toss.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IBCC vs BAR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Payne, S Khan, H Lakov, P Mishra, T Omolo, B Tahiri, I Katzarski, S Clarkson, A Ahmedhel, A Stoychev and H Raza

Captain: B Tahiri, Vice-Captain: H Lakov

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Payne, B Trevedi, H Lakov, P Mishra, S Jordaan, B Tahiri, I Katzarski, S Clarkson, A Ahmedhel, A Stoychev and A Robinson

Captain: H Lakov, Vice-Captain: A Ahmedhel