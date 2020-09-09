IBCC vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Match - Sept 10th, 2020

Match 19 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria League sees the Indian Tuskers taking on Indo-Bulgarian CC at the National Sports Academy in Sofia.

Indo-Bulgarian CC have been the standout team in the tournament with just one loss in six games so far. Their opponents, Indian Tuskers have experienced contrasting fortunes with their only win in the tournament coming against a lackluster Barbarians CC side.

Both sides faced off on Wednesday with Indo-Bulgarian CC demolishing the Indian Tuskers with the bat. While Indo-Bulgarian CC are the overwhelming favourites to win this game, one cannot write off the Tuskers, who have showed some promise over the last few days.

With both teams looking for two points, another entertaining game beckons in the ECS T10 Bulgaria League 2020.

Squads to choose from

Indian Tuskers CC

Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.

Indo-Bulgarian CC Squad

Sid Kulkarni, Prakash Mishra, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trevedi, Shafqat Khan, Hamid Raza, Gagandeep Singh, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Swarup Nagraj, Steve Jordaan, Lavesh Sharma, Satish Ramachandran and Riyad Mia.

Predicted Playing XIs

Indian Tuskers

N Sunil, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, R Lazarus (C), B Benjamin, C John, J Mathew, N Varghese, K Shaji, B Constantine and A Arifeen

Indo-Bulgarian CC

H Lakov, B Tahiri, S Jordaan, P Mishra (C), S Khan, S Kulkarni, B Trevedi, H Raza, G Singh, R Singh and A Ahmadhel

Match Details

Match: Indian Tuskers CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC

Date: 10th September 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The National Sports Academy has already seen its fair share of high-scoring fixtures and we could have another one on Thursday.

The batsmen have done well against the bowlers, who haven't had much help off the surface. However, there could some turn on offer for the spinners, paving the way for an exciting contest between them.

100 should be par at this venue with both sides looking to make good use of the batting-friendly conditions up-front.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IBCC vs TUS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Khan, P Mishra, H Lakov, G Singh, B Tahiri, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, R Lazarus, A Ahmadhel, B Constantine and H Raza

Captain: B Tahiri, Vice-Captain: H Lakov

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Sunil, P Mishra, H Lakov, N Varghese, B Tahiri, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, R Lazarus, A Ahmadhel, B Constantine and H Raza

Captain: B Tahiri, Vice-Captain: F Mohammad