IBCC vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Match - Sept 10th, 2020

Match 19 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria League sees the Indian Tuskers taking on Indo-Bulgarian CC at the National Sports Academy in Sofia.
Indo-Bulgarian CC have been the standout team in the tournament with just one loss in six games so far. Their opponents, Indian Tuskers have experienced contrasting fortunes with their only win in the tournament coming against a lackluster Barbarians CC side.
Both sides faced off on Wednesday with Indo-Bulgarian CC demolishing the Indian Tuskers with the bat. While Indo-Bulgarian CC are the overwhelming favourites to win this game, one cannot write off the Tuskers, who have showed some promise over the last few days.
With both teams looking for two points, another entertaining game beckons in the ECS T10 Bulgaria League 2020.
Squads to choose from
Indian Tuskers CC
Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.
Indo-Bulgarian CC Squad
Sid Kulkarni, Prakash Mishra, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trevedi, Shafqat Khan, Hamid Raza, Gagandeep Singh, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Swarup Nagraj, Steve Jordaan, Lavesh Sharma, Satish Ramachandran and Riyad Mia.
Predicted Playing XIs
Indian Tuskers
N Sunil, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, R Lazarus (C), B Benjamin, C John, J Mathew, N Varghese, K Shaji, B Constantine and A Arifeen
Indo-Bulgarian CC
H Lakov, B Tahiri, S Jordaan, P Mishra (C), S Khan, S Kulkarni, B Trevedi, H Raza, G Singh, R Singh and A Ahmadhel
Match Details
Match: Indian Tuskers CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC
Date: 10th September 2020, at 5:30 PM IST
Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia
Pitch Report
The National Sports Academy has already seen its fair share of high-scoring fixtures and we could have another one on Thursday.
The batsmen have done well against the bowlers, who haven't had much help off the surface. However, there could some turn on offer for the spinners, paving the way for an exciting contest between them.
100 should be par at this venue with both sides looking to make good use of the batting-friendly conditions up-front.
ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Khan, P Mishra, H Lakov, G Singh, B Tahiri, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, R Lazarus, A Ahmadhel, B Constantine and H Raza
Captain: B Tahiri, Vice-Captain: H Lakov
Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Sunil, P Mishra, H Lakov, N Varghese, B Tahiri, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, R Lazarus, A Ahmadhel, B Constantine and H Raza
Captain: B Tahiri, Vice-Captain: F MohammadPublished 09 Sep 2020, 21:42 IST