IBCC vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Match - Sept 11th, 2020

The first semi-final of the ECS T10 Bulgaria League pits Indo-Bulgarian CC against Indian Tuskers on Friday.

The reigning champions Indo-Bulgarian CC have been utterly sensational over the week with just one loss in eight outings so far. Their opponents, Indian Tuskers have only won a couple of games and haven't done well against the higher-ranked opponents on the points table.

Both league fixtures between the two sides finished in an Indo-Bulgarian CC win with the Tuskers not able to withstand the former's batting might.

However, we could see a much more competitive fixture with the raised stakes this time round. With all to play for in this game, we should be in for a cracking encounter in Sofia.

Squads to choose from

Indo-Bulgarian CC Squad

Sid Kulkarni, Prakash Mishra, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trevedi, Shafqat Khan, Hamid Raza, Gagandeep Singh, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Swarup Nagraj, Steve Jordaan, Lavesh Sharma, Satish Ramachandran and Riyad Mia.

Indian Tuskers CC

Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Indo-Bulgarian CC

H Lakov, B Tahiri, S Jordaan, P Mishra (C), S Khan, S Kulkarni, B Trevedi, H Raza, G Singh, R Singh and A Ahmadhel

Indian Tuskers

N Sunil, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, R Lazarus (C), B Benjamin, C John, J Mathew, N Varghese, K Shaji, B Constantine and A Arifeen

Match Details

Match: Indian Tuskers CC vs Indo-Bulgarian CC

Date: 11th September 2020, at 11:30 AM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game beckons in the ECS T10 Bulgaria League with there being not much help on offer for the bowlers. Although the odd ball has kept low, the batsmen have been able to play their natural game from the outset.

They will have to be careful against the pacers towards the back end of the innings with slower balls being quite common in this tournament. Both teams would love to bat first with 100 being a bare minimum at this venue.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IBCC vs TUS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Khan, P Mishra, H Lakov, G Singh, B Tahiri, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, R Lazarus, A Ahmadhel, B Constantine and H Raza

Captain: B Tahiri, Vice-Captain: H Lakov

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Trevedi, P Mishra, H Lakov, N Varghese, B Tahiri, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, C John, A Ahmadhel, B Constantine and H Raza

Captain: B Tahiri, Vice-Captain: P Mishra