IBL vs DDD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Academy Champions Cup, 3rd Quarter Final

Islamabad Lions (IBL) will take on the Dubai Dare Devils (DDD) in the third quarter-final of the ICC Academy Champions Cup at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai on Tuesday, May 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IBL vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Dubai Dare Devils have been fantastic in the ICC Academy Champions Cup league stages so far. They have won two of their three games and are on a two-game winning streak. They defeated the Fly Emirates by six wickets in their previous game and will be heavy favorites to do so again in this one.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Lions were defeated by Gems Education CC and Social Cricket Club in back-to-back games by 13 runs and four wickets, respectively, while their only win came against Mid East Metals. They will give it their all in the quarter-final game.

IBL vs DDD Match Details, ICC Academy Champions Cup

The third quarter-final match of the ICC Academy Champions Cup will be played on May 16 at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai. The match is set to start at 9:45 PM IST. And the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IBL vs DDD, ICC Academy Champions Cup, 3rd quarter-final

Date and Time: May 16, 2023, 9:45 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No. 2, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

IBL vs DDD Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 is usually more helpful to the batters than the bowlers. With the new ball coming onto the bat nicely, the openers will look to take as much advantage of the powerplay phase as possible.

Last 5 matches (ICC Academy Champions Cup)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 165

Average second-innings score: 146

IBL vs DDD Form Guide (ICC Academy Champions Cup)

Islamabad Lions: L-L-W

Dubai Dare Devils: W-W-L-L-W

IBL vs DDD probable playing 11s for today’s match

Islamabad Lions Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Islamabad Lions Probable Playing 11

Minhaj Peerzada (c), Danish Hafiz (wk), Mafooz lahi, Mohsen Mattoo, Usman Masood, Ovais Shah, Mudasir Mushtaq, Saqib Amin, Hemayun Bazaz, Musa Benazir, Usman Trumboo.

Dubai Dare Devils Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Dubai Dare Devils Probable Playing 11

Mohit Raghav (c), Rahul Soni (wk), Aziz Ansari, Charith Nirmal, Kiran Naidu, Azharuddin Qureshi, Haroon Ghaus Shahid, Muhammad Hanif, Harjinder Singh, Ali Gohar, Shakkeer Hydru.

IBL vs DDD Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Danish Hafiz (54 runs in 3 matches)

Danish Hafiz is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well. He has amassed 54 runs at an average of 27.00 in three games.

Top Batter Pick

Aziz Ansari (98 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches)

Ansari is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his side in the upcoming games. He is also a decent off-spin bowler, having taken one wicket in three games while scoring 98 runs.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mafooz Ilahi (63 runs & 4 wickets in 3 matches)

Mafooz is a fine all-rounder who has scored 63 runs with the bat in hand and has also taken four wickets in three games while being economical. He is a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Azharuddin Qureshi (Four wickets in 3 matches)

Qureshi was excellent with her bowling performances against the FES in his previous outing, taking one wicket at an economy rate of 4.75. He could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

IBL vs DDD match captain and vice-captain choices

Saqib Amin

Saqib Amin has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the competition so far. He has scored 126 runs, taking one wicket while being economical in three games. Given his current form, he is a promising captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Muhammad Hanif

Muhammad Hanif is a top bowler for his team and has shown some potential with the bat as well, having picked up five wickets in just two games. That makes him the perfect choice for vice-captaincy in your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks for IBL vs DDD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Charith Nirmal

Ovais Shah

Mudasir Mushtaq

Kiran Naidu

Azharuddin Qureshi

IBL vs DDD match expert tips, 3rd quarter-final

Mafooz Ilahi is an outstanding all-rounder who has done well for his team thus far. He has scored 63 runs and taken four wickets at an economy rate of 5.71 in three games. He is an excellent choice in your multiple fantasy team and a decent captaincy pick for this game.

IBL vs DDD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

IBL vs DDD Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: D Hafiz

Batters: A Ansari, H Ghaus, U Masood

All-rounders: M Ilahi S Amin, M Hanif, M Mustaq

Bowlers: U Trumboo, M Raghav, A Qureshi

IBL vs DDD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IBL vs DDD Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: D Hafiz

Batters: A Ansari, M Mattoo, U Masood

All-rounders: M Ilahi S Amin, M Hanif, M Mushtaq, A Gohar

Bowlers: H Singh, A Qureshi

