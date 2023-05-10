IBL vs SKC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Academy Champions Cup, Match 9

Islamabad Lions (IBL) will face Social Cricket Club (SKC) in the ninth match of the ICC Academy Champions Cup at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai on Wednesday, May 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IBL vs SKC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Islamabad Lions have had a mixed start to their ICC Academy Champions Cup campaign. Having played two matches, they have won and lost one game apiece, and are second in the table with two points.

Meanwhile, Social Cricket Club are fourth, having lost the only game they have played so far. They will be eager to get off the mark today.

IBL vs SKC Match Details, ICC Academy Champions Cup

The ninth match of the ICC Academy Champions Cup will be played on May 10 at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 9:45 PM IST. And the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IBL vs SKC, ICC Academy Champions Cup, Match 9

Date and Time: 10th May 2023, 9:45 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No. 2, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

IBL vs SKC Pitch Report

The ICC Academy Ground No. 2 is a high-scoring venue that has witnessed several high-scoring fixtures. All of the last five matches have been won by sides batting first.

Last 5 matches (ICC Academy Champions Cup)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 181.5

Average second-innings score: 170.5

IBL vs SKC Form Guide (ICC Academy Champions Cup)

Islamabad Lions: W-L

Social Cricket Club: L

IBL vs SKC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Islamabad Lions Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Islamabad Lions Probable Playing 11

Saqib Amin, Majaz Sheikh, Mafooz Ilahi, Shahbaz Khan, Mohsen Mattoo, Khalid Ibrahim (c), Usman Masood, Usman Trumboo, Danish Hafiz (wk), Majid Manzoor, Khalid Trumboo.

Social Cricket Club Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Social Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

Janaka Chaturanga, Rashid Azeem Khan, Sajjad Malook (c), Muhammad Aslam Shehzad, Muhammad Asif, Syed Aashir Hasnain, Subhash Joshi, Akshay Puthanveetil, Maneesh Sharma, Harshit Seth (wk), Umer Sultan.

IBL vs SKC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

D Hafiz (2 matches, 29 runs, Strike Rate: 138.10)

D Hafiz could end up doing a decent job as a wicketkeeper for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 29 runs in two matches and will be looking to play a bigger knock today.

Top Batter pick

M Mattoo (2 matches, 54 runs, Strike Rate: 122.73)

M Mattoo has done well with the bat, having amassed 54 runs in two ICC Academy Champions Cup matches at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 122.73.

Top All-rounder pick

M Mushtaq (2 matches, 15 runs and 4 wickets)

M Mushtaq has done a wonderful job with both the bat and ball. He has scored 15 runs and is the team's highest wicket-taker with four wickets at an economy rate of 7.00.

Top Bowler pick

U Trumboo (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.00)

U Trumboo has made an impact in the only ICC Academy Champions Cup game he has played so far. He has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 6.00.

IBL vs SKC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Ilahi

M Ilahi has been in great form in the ICC Academy Champions Cup. He has scored 51 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 141.67. Ilahi is also the joint-highest wicket-taker for his side with four wickets at an economy rate of 7.50. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your IBL vs SKC Dream11 fantasy team.

S Amin

S Amin is Islamabad Lions' top run-scorer with 88 runs in two games at an average of 44 and a brilliant strike rate of 191.30. Amin has also taken a wicket.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IBL vs SKC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Ilahi 51 runs and 4 wickets 206 points S Amin 88 runs and 1 wicket 172 points M Mushtaq 15 runs and 4 wickets 131 points U Trumboo 2 wickets 88 points M Mattoo 54 runs 77 points

IBL vs SKC match expert tips

M Ilahi has been consistent with his performances and has the ability to contribute on both fronts. He will make an interesting multiplier pick for your IBL vs SKC Dream11 fantasy team.

IBL vs SKC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

IBL vs SKC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 9, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: D Hafiz, A Malik

Batters: S Amin, M Mattoo, J Chaturanga

All-rounders: M Ilahi (c), M Mushtaq (vc), K Ibrahim, S Aashir Hasnain

Bowlers: U Trumboo, U Hussain

IBL vs SKC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

IBL vs SKC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 9, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: D Hafiz, A Malik

Batters: S Amin (c), M Mattoo, H Bazaz

All-rounders: M Ilahi, M Mushtaq, K Ibrahim

Bowlers: U Trumboo (vc), U Hussain, U Sultan

Poll : 0 votes