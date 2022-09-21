IC vs BHK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 4

India Capitals (IC) will face Bhilwara Kings (BHK) in the fourth match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IC vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 4.

India Capitals faced Gujarat Giants in their first match of the campaign. Despite posting a competitive total of 179/7, they failed to defend and went on to lose by three wickets in the penultimate over. They will be expecting a better performance from their bowlers here.

Meanwhile, Bhilwara Kings defeated Manipal Tigers by three wickets in their first match of the campaign. Restricting the opposition to a score of 153/7, they got home in the final over. They will be hoping to build on that momentum going forward.

IC vs BHK Match Details, Match 4

The fourth match of Legends League Cricket 2022 will be played on September 21 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The match is set to start at 7:30pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IC vs BHK, Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: September 21, 2022, 7:30pm IST

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode and Disney+ Hotstar

IC vs BHK Pitch Report

The track at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is batting friendly and is expected to come to the aid of batters. The pitch tends to remain the same over the course of the game. Bowling first will be a wise idea as all three matches held so far have been won by teams who have opted to bowl first.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 166

Average second innings score: 168

IC vs BHK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

India Capitals: L

Bhilwara Kings: W

IC vs BHK probable playing 11s for today’s match

India Capitals Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

India Capitals Probable Playing 11

Gautam Gambhir (C), Liam Plunkett, Rajat Bhatia, Hamilton Masakadza, Ashley Nurse Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Jacques Kallis.

Bhilwara Kings Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Bhilwara Kings Probable Playing 11

Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Samit Patel, Fidel Edwards, Matt Prior, Nick Compton, Sreesanth, Tim Bresnan.

IC vs BHK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Denesh Ramdin (1 match, 31 runs, Strike Rate: 119.23)

Denesh Ramdin will be a great wicketkeeper choice for your IC vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has smashed 31 runs in the only game he has played so far.

Top Batter pick

Tanmay Srivastava (1 match, 28 runs, Strike Rate: 100)

Tanmay Srivastava has also looked in good touch with the bat in hand. He scored 28 runs in the last game at run-a-ball.

Top All-rounder pick

Irfan Pathan (1 match, 15 runs and 1 wicket)

Irfan Pathan could prove to be a dynamic and effective all-round option for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He took one wicket in the first match at an economy rate of 4.67 and also added 15 runs.

Top Bowler pick

Fidel Edwards (1 match, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.50)

Fidel Edwards couldn’t have asked for a better performance from himself to begin the campaign. He struck four wickets in the opening fixture at a wonderful economy rate of 7.50.

IC vs BHK match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashley Nurse

All eyes will be on Ashley Nurse heading into this fixture. He played a blinder of a knock, scoring 103 runs at a strike rate of 239.53 with the help of eight boundaries and nine sixes in the first fixture. He also went on to pick up a wicket and could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your IC vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan has also been in dazzling form with the bat. He missed his half-century by just six runs in the last game and had a strike rate of 157.14. He can also roll his sleeves and bowl a few overs.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IC vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Ashley Nurse 103 runs and 1 wicket Yusuf Pathan 44 runs Fidel Edwards 4 wickets Irfan Pathan 15 runs and 1 wicket Denesh Ramdin 31 runs

IC vs BHK match expert tips

Ashley Nurse seems to be in unstoppable form with the bat and he can be a great multiplier pick for your IC vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy.

IC vs BHK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

IC vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Denesh Ramdin

Batter: Tanmay Srivastava, Hamilton Masakadza, Jacques Kallis

All-rounder: Ashley Nurse, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan

Bowler: Pankaj Singh, Fidel Edwards, Pravin Tambe, Liam Plunkett

IC vs BHK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

IC vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Denesh Ramdin, Naman Ojha

Batter: Tanmay Srivastava, Hamilton Masakadza, Jacques Kallis

All-rounder: Ashley Nurse, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan

Bowler: Pankaj Singh, Fidel Edwards, Pravin Tambe

