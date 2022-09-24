IC vs BHK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the Legends League Cricket, Match 6

India Capitals will take on the Bhilwara Kings in the sixth match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India on Saturday, September 24. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IC vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

India Capitals are second in the points table, having won one out of their two matches. Bhilwara Kings, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are third in the points table. The last time the two teams met, India Capitals registered a 78-run victory over Bhilwara Kings.

IC vs BHK Match Details

The sixth match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will be played on September 24 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IC vs BHK, Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: 24th September, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

IC vs BHK Pitch Report

The track at the Arun Jaitley Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are expected to procure some movement with the new ball. Four of the last five matches played at this venue have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 160

Average second innings score: 165

IC vs BHK Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

India Capitals: W-L

Bhilwara Kings: L-W

IC vs BHK probable playing 11s for today’s match

IC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

IC Probable Playing 11

Gautam Gambhir (C), Liam Plunkett, Rajat Bhatia, Hamilton Masakadza, Ashley Nurse Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Jacques Kallis.

BHK Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

BHK Probable Playing 11

Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Samit Patel, Fidel Edwards, Matt Prior, Nick Compton, Sreesanth, Tim Bresnan.

IC vs BHK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Naman Ojha (2 matches, 26 runs, Strike Rate: 144.44)

Naman has scored 26 runs at a strike rate of 144.44 in two matches. He is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter pick

Tanmay Srivastava (2 matches, 55 runs, Strike Rate: 94.83)

Tanmay bats in the middle-order and has a good chance of scoring well in this game. He has scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 94.83 in two matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Yusuf Pathan (2 matches, 58 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 156.76 and Economy Rate: 7.00)

Yusuf has had a significant all-round impact in this competition. He has scored 58 runs while scalping three wickets in two matches.

Top Bowler pick

Pravin Tambe (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.78)

Pravin is expected to lead his side’s bowling unit. Having played two matches, he has five wickets to his name at an economy rate of 6.78.

IC vs BHK match captain and vice-captain choices

Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team for this game. He has scored 58 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 156.76, while also picking up three wickets.

Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir is a commanding figure with the bat and has plenty of experience at the highest level. He has scored 12 runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 133.33.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IC vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Yusuf Pathan 3 wickets and 58 runs in 2 matches Pankaj Singh 2 wickets in 2 matches Ashley Nurse 113 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches Pravin Tambe 5 wickets in 2 matches Fidel Edwards 4 wickets in 2 matches

IC vs BHK match expert tips

Yusuf Pathan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

IC vs BHK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

IC vs BHK Dream11 Prediction - Legends Leagues Cricket

IC vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batters: Gautam Gambhir, Tanmay Srivastava, Nick Compton, Hamilton Masakadza

All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Ashley Nurse

Bowlers: Fidel Edwards, Pravin Tambe, Pankaj Singh.

IC vs BHK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

IC vs BHK Dream11 Prediction - Legends Leagues Cricket

IC vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Denesh Ramdin

Batters: Gautam Gambhir, Nick Compton, Solomon Mire

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Ashley Nurse, Yusuf Pathan

Bowlers: Fidel Edwards, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Tino Best.

