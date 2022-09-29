IC vs MNT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 10

India Capitals (IC) will face Manipal Tigers (MNT) in the 10th match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday, September 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the IC vs MNT Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 10.

India Capitals have been in superb form in the Legends League Cricket competition so far. With two wins from four matches, they have five points and are on top of the standings. The Capitals defeated Gujarat Giants by six wickets in their last fixture and are on a two-game winning run.

Meanwhile, Manipal Tigers are at the bottom of the table. They have won only one match and have ended up on the losing side twice. The Tigers have three points to their account and registered their first win in their most recent match against Bhilwara Kings, winning by three runs.

IC vs MNT Match Details, Match 10

The 10th match of Legends League Cricket 2022 will be played on September 29, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The match is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IC vs MNT, Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: September 29, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode and Disney+ Hotstar

IC vs MNT Pitch Report

The track at the Barabati Stadium is batting friendly and is expected to come to the aid of batters. The pitch tends to remain the same over the course of the game. Both the matches at this venue have been high-scoring encounters and won by sides opting to bat first.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 198.5

Average second innings score: 168.5

IC vs MNT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

India Capitals: W-W-L

Manipal Tigers: W-L-L

IC vs MNT probable playing 11s for today’s match

India Capitals Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

India Capitals Probable Playing 11

Gautam Gambhir (c), Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Farveez Maharoof, Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal, Praveen Gupta, and Rajat Bhatia.

Manipal Tigers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Manipal Tigers Probable Playing 11

Swapnil Asnodkar, Ravikant Shukla, Mohammad Kaif, Corey Anderson, Ricardo Powell, Tatenda Taibu (wk), Pardeep Sahu, Harbhajan Singh (c), Ryan Sidebottom, Chris Mpofu, Parvinder Awana, Shivakant Shukla, and Muttiah Muralitharan.

IC vs MNT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Denesh Ramdin (3 matches, 64 runs, Average: 32)

Denesh Ramdin will be a great wicketkeeper choice for your IC vs MNT Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has smashed 64 runs in three matches at an average of 32.

Top Batter pick

Mohammad Kaif (3 matches, 129 runs, Average: 43)

Mohammad Kaif has also looked in wonderful touch with the bat in hand. He has 129 runs to his name and is the third-highest scorer in the tournament. He has a batting average of 43 and has also picked up one wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

Jesse Ryder (1 match, 47 runs, Strike Rate: 134.29)

In the only match he has played so far, Jesse Ryder has done impressively well. He scored 47 runs at a strike rate of 134.29.

Top Bowler pick

Pravin Tambe (3 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.02)

Pravin Tambe is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the competition. He has scalped seven wickets in just three matches at an average of 11.71. He also has an economy rate of 7.02.

IC vs MNT match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashley Nurse

All eyes will be on Ashley Nurse heading into this fixture. He has already slammed a century and has amassed 124 runs in three games at a strike rate of 185.07. Nurse has also scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 7.00 and could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your IC vs MNT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh is the joint second-highest wicket-taker with five scalps in three games at an economy rate of 6.36. He has also added 18 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 180.

5 Must-picks with players stats for IC vs MNT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Ashley Nurse 124 runs and 4 wickets 305 points Harbhajan Singh 18 runs and 5 wickets 245 points Pankaj Singh 2 wickets 233 points Pravin Tambe 7 wickets 233 points Mohammad Kaif 129 runs and 1 wicket 213 points

IC vs MNT match expert tips

Ashley Nurse seems to be in unstoppable form with the bat and he can be a great multiplier pick for your IC vs MNT Dream11 Fantasy.

IC vs MNT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head to Head League

IC vs MNT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Denesh Ramdin

Batters: Mohammad Kaif, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza

All-rounders: Ashley Nurse, Jesse Ryder, Corey Anderson

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe, Liam Plunkett

IC vs MNT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

IC vs MNT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Denesh Ramdin

Batters: Mohammad Kaif, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Gautam Gambhir

All-rounders: Ashley Nurse, Jesse Ryder, Corey Anderson

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe

