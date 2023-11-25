IC vs SSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Legends League Cricket 2023, Match 7

The seventh match of Legends League Cricket 2023 will see India Capitals (IC) squaring off against Southern Super Stars (SSS) on Saturday, November 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IC vs SSS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

India Capitals have lost their first two matches, while the Southern Super Stars went down against Urbanrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of the season.

IC vs SSS Match Details

The seventh match of Legends League Cricket 2023 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on November 25. The game will get underway at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IC vs SSS, Match 7

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium has pace and bounce. The last match played on this pitch was between Bhilwara Kings and Manipal Tigers, where a total of 333 runs were scored for the loss of 11 wickets.

IC vs SSS Form Guide

IC - L L

SSS - L

IC vs SSS Probable Playing XIs

IC Playing XI

No injury updates

Ricardo Powell, Gautam Gambhir, Kevin Pietersen (sub), Hashim Amla, Munaf Patel, Kotarangada Appanna, Isuru Udana, Rusty Theron, Ben Dunk (wk), Kirk Edwards, Ashley Nurse, Pravin Tambe

SSS Playing XI

No injury updates

Abdur Razzak, Upul Tharanga, Ross Taylor, Jesse Ryder (sub), Shreevats Goswami, Rajesh Bishnoi, Manvinder Bisla (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Hamid Hassan, Andre McCarthy, Pawan Negi, Dilshan Munaweera

IC vs SSS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Ben Dunk

Ben Dunk is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He didn't perform well in the last match but is expected to perform well today. Upul Tharanga is a decent pick as well.

Batters

Gautam Gambhir

Kevin Pietersen and Gautam Gambhir are probably the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team. Kirk Edwards is also expected to score runs in today's match.

All-rounders

Dilshan Munaweera

Ashley Nurse and Dilshan Munaweera are excellent all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team as they bat in the middle order and regularly complete their quota of overs. Pawan Negi is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

Isuru Udana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 match are Rusty Theron and Isuru Udana. Both bowlers have done well in the last few matches and bowl the death overs as well. Hamid Hassan is also a good option for your Dream11 team.

IC vs SSS match captain and vice-captain choices

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has always performed well in the Legends League and is expected to do so again today. He smashed 63 runs in just 35 balls in the first match.

Dilshan Munaweera

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, Dilshan Munaweera is an excellent pick as captain. He smashed 34 runs and took a wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for IC vs SSS, Match 7

Kevin Pietersen

Dilshan Munaweera

Gautam Gambhir

Isuru Udana

Rusty Theron

India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to favor both batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers your captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Dunk, U Tharanga

Batters: K Pietersen, G Gambhir, K Edwards

All-rounders: D Munaweera, A Nurse

Bowlers: R Theron, I Udana, S Lakmal, H Hassan

India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Dunk

Batters: K Pietersen, G Gambhir, H Amla, R Taylor

All-rounders: D Munaweera

Bowlers: R Theron, I Udana, S Lakmal, H Hassan, A Razzak