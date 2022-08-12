ICAB vs BRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden, Quarter-final 3

Internationale Cricket Academy Berlin (ICAB) will lock horns with BSV Britannia (BRI) in the third quarter-final of the ECS T10 Dresden at the Rugby Cricket Dresden in Dresden on Friday, August 12.

Internationale Cricket Academy Berlin finished atop Group A, winning seven out of their eight matches. They defeated ACB Kerala Kombans by seven wickets in their last game. BSV Britannia, on the other hand, finished fourth in Group B after winning four out of their eight fixtures. Their last match against Fuchse Berlin Lions was abandoned due to rain.

ICAB vs BRI Probable Playing 11 Today

ICAB XI

Rohit Grover, Chanti Pasupuleti, Sagar Jariwala, Akhil Javvaji, Naga Mahanandhi, Chandu Nagasai, Anvesh Narisetty, Sriteja Somepalli, Rajesh Chavali (WK), Vineel Kommu, Anjaneyulu Yanamala.

BRI

Mohit Negi (WK), Saad Ali Jan, Sanish Goyal, Mohan Dayanandan, Vishal Panjwani, Harsha Gopireddy, Ayush Pandey, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu Himansh, Waleed Ahmed (C), Kumar Shouradhya.

Match Details

ICAB vs BRI, ECS T10 Dresden, 3rd Quarter-final

Date and Time: 12th August 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rugby Cricket Dresden is a sporting one. While the batters could struggle initially, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to curb the flow of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 91 runs.

Today’s ICAB vs BRI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohit Negi: Negi has scored 61 runs at a strike rate of 115.09 in six ECS T10 Dresden matches. He can also help you fetch some crucial points with his wicketkeeping skills.

Batters

Saad Ali Jan: Jan is the leading run-scorer for BSV Britannia in the ECS T10 Dresden with 161 runs at a strike rate of 159.41 in six outings.

Naga Mahanandhi: Although Mahanandhi has scored just 37 runs, he has been brilliant on the bowling front, scalping 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.53 in eight matches.

All-rounders

Rohit Grover: Grover has scored 137 runs and picked up six wickets in eight matches.

Vishal Panjwani: Panjwani could be a brilliant utility pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 63 runs while also taking one valuable wicket in six matches.

Bowlers

Chandu Nagasai: Nagasai has scalped eight wickets at an economy rate of 8.86 in eight matches.

Anvesh Narisetty: Narisetty is the leading wicket-taker for ICA Berlin and will look forward to adding to his tally in Friday's match. He has picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.80 in eight matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in ICAB vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

Naga Mahanandhi (ICAB) - 475 points

Rohit Grover (ICAB) - 470 points

Anvesh Narisetty (ICAB) - 419 points

Chandu Nagasai (ICAB) - 313 points

Chanti Pasupuleti (ICAB) - 305 points

Important Stats for ICAB vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

Naga Mahanandhi: 37 runs and 10 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 127.59 and ER - 8.53

Rohit Grover: 137 runs and 6 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 163.10 and ER - 6.91

Anvesh Narisetty: 11 wickets in 8 matches; ER - 7.80

Chandu Nagasai: 8 wickets in 8 matches; ER - 8.86

Chanti Pasupuleti: 153 runs and 2 wickets in in 8 matches; SR - 122.40 and ER - 10.00

ICAB vs BRI Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

ICAB vs BRI Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohit Negi, Sanish Goyal, Saad Ali Jan, Chanti Pasupuleti, Naga Mahanandhi, Vishal Panjwani, Rohit Grover, Waleed Ahmed, Gurpreet Singh, Chandu Nagasai, Anvesh Narisetty.

Captain: Naga Mahanandhi. Vice-captain: Rohit Grover.

ICAB vs BRI Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rajesh Chavali, Saad Ali Jan, Chanti Pasupuleti, Sagar Jariwala, Naga Mahanandhi, Vishal Panjwani, Rohit Grover, Waleed Ahmed, Gurpreet Singh, Chandu Nagasai, Vineel Kommu.

Captain: Rohit Grover. Vice-captain: Naga Mahanandhi.

